Western Alliance Preferred Shares: High-Risk Bet Alongside Citadel Advisors

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • Western Alliance Bancorporation is a regional bank based in Phoenix, Arizona.
  • Given WAL's recent collapse in share price, we have seen Citadel Advisors swoon in and make a large common equity purchase.
  • The situation is very much muddled at the moment, with the common equity having the ability to chop around significantly as more clarity is established with respect to the institution.
  • The bank has $67 billion in assets, and as per its 8-K statement, 50% of its deposits are uninsured.
  • We feel investing in WAL is highly speculative at the moment, but a retail investor willing to take that bet is better served by looking at the preferred shares which are trading distressed.

Business people working on a laptop computer in a modern office board room.

courtneyk

Thesis

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is a regional bank based in Phoenix, Arizona. The bank has around $67 billion in assets, and is fairly young, having been incorporated in 1994 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The institution has recently been caught up in the regional banks

8k

Preferred Shares (8-K)

snapshot

Preferred Shares Snapshot (Author)

wsj

Snapshot (WSJ)

preso

Deposits Details (Presentation)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
