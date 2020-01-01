LPETTET

Introduction

It is widely perceived that the U.S. economy may fall into a recession in 2023. How will this impact the bond market? What should investors do now? In this article, we will analyze Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) and provide our insights and recommendations.

ETF Overview

SCHQ invests in long-term U.S. treasuries with a weighted average maturity year of 23.2 years. The fund suffered tremendous loss in the past two years due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike and the fund's high sensitivity to rate changes. However, we may not be far away from the end of this rate hike cycle. Hence, we think investors should actually start accumulating shares of SCHQ and average down on any price weaknesses.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

SCHQ has underperformed other shorter duration treasury funds in this bear market

SCHQ has not performed well in the past two years. In fact, it has lost over 37% of its value since reaching the peak in the second half of 2020. In contrast, its shorter duration peers, Schwab Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (SCHR) and Schwab Short-Term Treasury ETF (SCHO) have both delivered better results. As can be seen from the chart below, SCHR and SCHO delivered losses of 14.55% and 5.66%, respectively. The decline in the past two years was primarily due to the rise of inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to combat inflation.

YCharts

SCHQ is much more volatile than shorter duration bond funds

One may wonder why SCHQ suffered a much greater loss than its peers SCHR and SCHO. The reason was that bond prices of longer duration bonds typically are much more sensitive to rate changes than shorter duration bonds. The weighted average maturity year of treasuries in SCHQ's portfolio is about 23.22 years. This is much longer than SCHR's 5.6 years and SCHO's 2.0 years. Therefore, SCHQ was much more volatile in the past two years than its SCHR and SCHO.

If the Federal Reserve decides to aggressively hike the rate again, we may see SCHQ declining more than its peers. On the other hand, if inflation has declined significantly, the Federal Reserve will have some room to lower the rate. This will result in a bond market rally. In this scenario, SCHQ should benefit with higher capital appreciation than its peers.

Will there be more downside?

As we have mentioned earlier, the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike to combat inflation last year was the primary reason behind SCHQ's significant decline. While inflation has shown signs of persistence lately, we still expect inflation to eventually cool off because it usually takes about 6-12 months for the effect of monetary policy to take effect and ripple through the economy. Therefore, we do not think the Federal Reserve needs to raise its rate much higher from this level to combat inflation. The recent liquidity problem of several regional banks also tells us that the Federal Reserve may not have much more room to raise the rate without causing a widespread financial crisis. Therefore, we do not think the rate will go much higher from the current level. Since bond's price has an inverse correlation to the rate, we see more upside potential than downside risk in the current market environment.

Besides the difficulty of raising rates much higher from now, the recent liquidity problem of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB), Credit Suisse (CS), etc. have caused a lot of market volatility. If this situation persists, many investors may rotate money out of riskier assets such as equities and non-investment grade bonds and seek shelter in high quality bonds such as U.S. treasuries. This should be favorable for SCHQ. Therefore, we think that prices of U.S. treasuries will eventually move up and there may not be much room for SCHQ to drop.

Investor Takeaway

In this environment of macroeconomic uncertainties, we think it is a good time to accumulate shares of SCHQ. Its upside risk appears to outweigh the downside risk. Even if it drops further, investors should see this as an opportunity and average down to lower the cost of owning SCHQ. We think SCHQ should rebound meaningfully, especially if the Federal Reserve pivots from a tightening monetary policy to an easing policy.