PFIX: Rate-Hedged ETF A Buy Following The Yield Plunge

Summary

  • PFIX was a top-performing bond ETF in 2022 as interest rates increased.
  • With the latest drop in rates, investors have a chance to re-enter PFIX at favorable relative levels.
  • With interest rate volatility at the highest level since December 2008, however, PFIX's long put options are probably overpriced.
  • I outline key price levels to watch and suggest buying incrementally.

Roller Coaster of interest Rates And Inflation

Interest rate volatility, as measured by the ICE BofA MOVE Index (MOVE) surged to 198 on Wednesday this week. That's the highest reading since December 2008 during the Great Financial Crisis. As a result, 30-year mortgage rates are now at more than a 3 percentage

Interest Rate Volatility: Highest Since the GFC

PFIX Holdings

PFIX Price Premium/Discount to NAV

PFIX: Usually Moves Inverse GOVT Treasury Fund With Extreme Beta

PFIX: Breaking A Downtrend Resistance Line, Holding mid-$50s Support

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

