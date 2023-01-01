Visteon: Strong Execution And Exciting Product Route Maps

Mar. 17, 2023 6:57 AM ETVisteon Corporation (VC)
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
352 Followers

Summary

  • The SmartCore platform is entering its third generation and has the potential to grow at nearly 30% CAGR over the next four years.
  • I believe VC is set up for success in the years to come, with plenty of opportunities for growth.
  • VC's superior execution history and guidance for increasing EBITDA margins should give investors confidence in its future prospects.

Self Driving of Autonomous car

piyaset/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is unique in that it is a pure play on the rise of cockpit electronics in vehicles. SmartCore should gain market share as these systems continue to merge, and as fewer and fewer electronic

Graphical user interface, website Description automatically generated

Investor Day 2023

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
352 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.