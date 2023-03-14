CreativaImages

Introduction

When it comes to investing, volatility in the stock market can be both a blessing and a curse. On one side of the coin, it can create thrilling opportunities to invest in fantastic companies that are mispriced due to market turbulence. On the flip side, it can also generate confusion and uncertainty about the future, leaving investors scratching their heads about the best course of action. Let's be honest, the market seems to be sending us mixed signals right now, making it tough to know what our next move should be. In these uncertain times, exercising caution might just be the smartest strategy. While the allure of gains is hard to resist, it's crucial not to overlook the risks involved.

Last year proved to be quite a rollercoaster for growth stocks, particularly technology stocks, and the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) didn't escape the turbulence. Amid significant fluctuations throughout 2022, the ETF ultimately took a 30% nosedive by year's end. As the central bank persists in shaping the stock market's movement through its policy actions, investors should brace themselves for more ups and downs. With inflation rearing its ugly head, the Fed is pulling out all the stops to cool down the economy, which may usher in a recession and another plunge in stocks, including the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF.

From my perspective, given the uncertainty clouding the market and the looming threat of further volatility, it's vital to proceed with caution. While the companies within IVW boast impressive long-term growth potential, they're not immune to short-term market fluctuations. In my opinion, it might be prudent for investors to bide their time on the sidelines until the market hits rock bottom and regains its footing.

IVW & Its Rollercoaster Ride

IVW is an ETF that invests in those S&P-500 companies who exhibit the potential for faster earnings growth than the broader market. It is one of the largest ETFs in this space with over $28 billion in assets under management. It tracks the S&P 500 Growth Index, which includes companies exhibiting robust growth measured by three factors: changes in EPS over the per share price in the last three years, sales per share increase in the last three years, and stock momentum in the trailing twelve months.

The ETF holds 230 companies across all major sectors, but it's no surprise that the technology sector dominates given the sector's impressive earnings and revenue growth in recent years. IVW's top holdings include tech heavyweights such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN). Overall, the technology sector accounts for nearly 38% of IVW's value.

Image: Author. Data source: IVW, as on Mar 16, 2023.

It's been a bumpy ride for both the stock market and technology stocks, and IVW has felt the impact of the volatility. The ETF has been swinging wildly since the start of last year, with bigger drops than gains. As a result, the ETF ended 2022 with an overall decline of almost 30%. Understandably, this has caused many investors to shy away from once-beloved technology stocks and seek the safety of government bonds, taking advantage of their rising interest rates.

Data by YCharts

The weakness seen in the market can be partly attributed to Federal Reserve's actions. Central bankers repeatedly warned that tight economic conditions were on the horizon and the Fed would take measures to combat inflation, including raising interest rates.

In fact, the central bank raised interest rates seven times in 2022, which had a significant impact on growth stocks, especially technology companies that had been enjoying the benefits of a low-interest-rate environment. With higher interest rates now in play, the future profits of these companies, which may be years down the road, suddenly looked much less attractive, which impacted their current valuations. This shift in perception put downward pressure on technology stocks and the tech-heavy IVW ETF, by extension causing many investors to re-evaluate their positions and seek out new opportunities.

Looking Ahead

As we come closer to the end of the first quarter, what can we expect from IVW? The ETF's top holdings include some of the most powerful companies in the world, with the financial strength to weather market turbulence and continue growing their top and bottom lines. Take Apple, for instance. While the tech giant has faced supply chain issues that have impacted its first-quarter results, the continued growth of its installed base of over two billion active devices, along with China's reopening, bodes well for the company's future performance.

However, the performance of IVW's shares will be heavily influenced by the stock market, and in particular, the behaviour of the technology sector. While some of the companies within the ETF, such as Apple, are strong and financially sound, they are still susceptible to the unpredictable nature of the market. Moreover, since they have modest individual weights in the ETF, they can't offset the impact of any market weakness. Additionally, with the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates, there is a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the market, and a technical recession seems like a real possibility.

I think the latest inflation numbers, which were largely in-line with expectations, might have subsided fears of an aggressive stance from the Fed, but they have also put to rest any hopes of a pause in interest rate hikes. Now, traders are pricing a 75% chance of a 25bps increase in federal funds rate in a week, as per the CME Group, which I think is a reasonable estimate. If inflation rears its ugly head again, then more hikes could be on the cards. The Fed is very much data-driven and seems prepared to sacrifice growth for the sake of price stability.

Unfortunately, this increase in interest rates is likely to continue weighing on growth stocks, including those held within the IVW. Moreover, the Fed's tightening measures could lead to a drop in aggregate demand that could ultimately result in a recession. If this happens, I can see the S&P-500 dropping to around the key support level of 3,500 that was seen in October of last year. This would, of course, take IVW down with it.

Looking at IVW from a valuation perspective, there are some concerns to consider. Seeking Alpha data shows that virtually all of the fund's top-10 holdings, which account for 41% of the ETF's value, hold Factor Grades for valuation of between D and F. This includes the top three holdings - Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia - which all hold a valuation grade of F. While it's expected to pay a premium when investing in some of the biggest S&P-500 technology stocks, I think the current prices may be too steep for many investors' tastes.

Taking these factors into account, it may be wise to avoid IVW for the time being. However, that doesn't mean that investors should steer clear of the market altogether. Instead, if a recession occurs and triggers a market sell-off, it may present an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks like Apple at discounted prices.