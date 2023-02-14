Tracking Lone Pine Capital Portfolio - Q4 2022 Update

Mar. 17, 2023 7:40 AM ETAMD, ASML, ASMLF, BBWI, MA, PTC, SG, SQ, MRNA, FND, VAL, EFX, PYPL, ADSK, EQT, META, CHK, GROV, WDAY, V, BKNG, EPAM, TMO, LNG, MSFT, TSM, UNH, TDG, LPLA, HDB, FCNCA, DKS, RH, IBN, AVDX, MQ1 Comment
John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.8K Followers

Summary

  • Lone Pine Capital’s 13F portfolio value decreased marginally from $10.61B to $10.48B this quarter.
  • They added Advanced Micro Devices and Moderna while dropping Autodesk, PayPal Holdings, Meta Platforms, and EQT Corp. They also increased Microsoft and Amazon while decreasing Thermo Fisher Scientific and EPAM.
  • The top three positions are Bath & Body Works, Microsoft, and Amazon. They add up to ~24% of the portfolio.

Small Tiger

Antagain

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Lone Pine Capital's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/14/2023. Please visit our

Stephen Mandel - Lone Pine Capital's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

Stephen Mandel - Lone Pine Capital's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.8K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.