PSCI: A Value Play In Industrials, Do Not Forget About Quality Risks

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.91K Followers

Summary

  • Investors have their rationale to bet on the hawkish era to end soon as higher rates might push the economy much closer to the brink of a full-scale recession.
  • This is insufficient to persuade me of value & quality strategies to retire. And PSCI is an interesting option to play value in mostly mid-cap industrials.
  • PSCI has a much more attractive valuation than XLI, though with a few quality issues.
  • PSCI outperformed XLI over the period discussed, though failed to beat IVV, which suffered a much steeper loss in 2022.
  • Nevertheless, I see a liquidity issue similar to PSCD, as the bid/ask spread is at 35 bps and AUM is ~$75.2 million. I am stopping short of the Buy rating.

Metal, laser-cutting tool.

Fertnig

The markets are still feeling the ripple effects of U.S. bank runs. Aside from valuations in the financial sector being decimated, one of the consequences is the emerged opinion amongst traders and investors that hawks will soon loosen their grip as too

Chart
Data by YCharts

XLI and PSCI comparison

Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.91K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.