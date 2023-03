JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

First Republic Bank ( FRC ) sinks after suspending dividend following bank support. FedEx ( FDX stock flies higher as cost-saving efforts bear fruit. TikTok ( BDNCE ) said in talks with potential buyers as U.S. pushes for possible ban - report. Learn more about these stocks with Seeking Alpha Premium

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.