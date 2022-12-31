Smederevac

NGS Has Its Tasks Cut Out

I discussed Natural Gas Services' (NYSE:NGS) business, its strategies, and challenges in my previous article. The company's primary strategy is to increase the share of large horsepower units, which account for a significant part of its revenues. By mid-2023, it plans to complete the majority of its small-horsepower unit electrification. Plus, the company raised its rental pricing for approximately half of the active rental fleet.

However, it faces issues from two different fronts. From the demand side, the natural gas price fell steeply over the past few months as demand ebbed on account of warmer weather. To top it all, one of its key shareholders raised corporate governance issues and challenged some of its strategies. While the management has quashed some of the requests, placing a permanent CEO still hangs as the company continues its search. Its free cash flows turned negative as it invested in large horsepower and electrification processes. The stock dipped by 13% in the past month alone and appeared attractive relative valuation-wise. I suggest investors "hold" the stock and wait before it efficiently manages its near-term concerns.

Large Horsepower Units And Electrification

NGS's management believes a weak supply and stability would elevate energy prices. While the gas compression demand is relatively insulated from upstream companies' capex, the company expects multi-year growth in the energy industry. For the past five years, the company has been trying to build out a large horsepower natural gas-run compression fleet that falls under long-term contracts. It has taken initiatives on the electrification conversion project for its 250 horsepower units. By mid-2023, it plans to complete 60 of these units. It has a more ambitious goal for 2024 as it prepares to deploy its first 2500-horsepower electric units.

In Q4, the company raised its rental pricing for approximately half of the active rental fleet. For the rest, the price increase is about to start in 2023. The price hikes had become necessary to offset higher operating costs and roll back the previously negotiated price concessions when the pandemic struck. The price hikes on the rental units are not linear, though. It will depend on the size and type of equipment and the demand in that area where deployed. Investors may note that the high horsepower units typically drive higher expenses and revenues. Earlier, the company was countering it by combining higher part sales, lowering costs, and reducing compressor sales business losses. With net pricing gains, its revenues and EBITDA are expected to benefit. A higher margin will also allow it to invest in new compression unit designs.

Despite the company's efforts to shift to larger horsepower units, the share of small to medium-sized compression remains high in its portfolio. In Q4 2022, the large horsepower assets were ~14% of its utilized fleet. While it seems low, they accounted for 45% of its revenues during the quarter. Plus, the small and medium-size compression market is competitive and price inelastic. The management expects demand for the small and medium-sized compressors to decline or remain uncertain in the near term.

Explaining The Outlook

Barely half of NGS's current rental fleet revenue is tied to significant horsepower assets, and it prefers to have the 2500 horsepower units fabricating and installing first in the line-up. The 2500 units will complement its current business platform and provide an additional growth avenue. In the past, the company typically received higher prices for rental contracts with longer-term maturities. So, the management expects all three large horsepower units to see double-digit growth by 2024, although the risk factors related to customer demand shift and supply chain disruptions remain.

Natural Gas Market Indicators

Although the natural gas price has dropped by 50% in the past year, US natural gas production has remained nearly unchanged until December 2022. Although demand in the power sector has remained high, the EIA predicts the Henry Hub natural gas price will rise to an average of $3.00/MMBtu for the year, compared to the current price of $2.46/MMBtu. However, demand is expected to fall in Q1 2023 because of the warmer temperature in Europe, particularly in residential and commercial consumption.

In the past year until January, the drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) increased by 8%, while the number of drilled wells increased by 35%. The rising DUC and drilled wells send a confusing signal to the operators, and it appears drillers are unsure of the energy prices' movement in the near term. The steep fall in the natural gas price validates the uncertainty.

What Moved Its Q4 Performances?

The company's sales increased (4.2%) in Q3 2022 compared to Q2 2022. A rise in the deployment of rental units related to higher horsepower packages primarily resulted in a revenue rise. Over the past year, although total rented units decreased, the average horsepower deployed went up. Pricing, too, improved during the quarter. It has retired 25 natural gas compressor units in the rental fleet in the past year.

Adjusted rental gross margin remained nearly unchanged in the past quarter sequentially. Operating income, however, decreased due to higher severance charges and increased rental expenses. As discussed earlier in the article, SG&A expenses also increased due to higher severance expenses, reflecting the costs related to the CEO transition process. Overall, the company achieved break-even early in its net earnings Q3 2022 compared to the $1.25 million net loss a year ago.

Debt And Cash Flows

In 9M 2022, Natural Gas Services' cash flow from operations (or CFO) decreased marginally (by 5%) compared to a year ago. Despite the 12% year-over-year rise in revenues, the cash flow fall reflects higher working capital requirements. On top of that, capex increased, leading to a free cash flow (or FCF) turning negative.

The company's cash and cash equivalents were ~$2.6 million, and working capital was ~$24 million on December 31, 2022. Year-to-date, the company repurchased shares for $6.7 million. On October 1, its board authorized another $10 million repurchase of stocks. With a zero debt level, the company's balance sheet is more robust than many of its peers in the industry.

Target Price And Relative Valuation

NGS's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the current EV/EBITDA (i.e. Fwd. EV/EBITDA-to-Current EV/EBITDA) is steeper than its peers. Typically, this results in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple. The company's current EV/EBITDA multiple (6.8x) is lower than the average for its peers (AROC, NOA, and CCLP), which is 7.8x. So, the stock is marginally undervalued compared to its peers at the current level.

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated NGS a "buy" in the past 90 days (including "Strong Buy"), while none rated it a "hold" or a "sell." The consensus target price is $21.5, suggesting a 119% upside at the current price.

Risk Factors

NGS is currently being run by its interim CEO Steve Taylor. In January, J. Hale Hoak, who owns 9.3% of the company's shares, sent a letter to terminate the search for a permanent CEO. Mr. Hoak's other requests included adding more board directors, considering the sale or merger, and using debt to fund growth prospects. However, the company has decided to proceed with the global CEO identification process because Mr. Taylor is expected to retire effective June 30, 2023. The company also plans to fund its growth from operating cash flows and available liquidity because it considers the returns high horsepower compressor rental fleet to be sufficient.

The company's chief executive position has been volatile for some time. Before Mr. Taylor, it had appointed John W. Chisholm as the interim CEO in May 2022. Therefore, the search for a permanent position has continued for some time. Frequent executive position turnover can sometimes become a corporate governance issue and affect the company's decision-making process, ultimately adversely affecting the share price.

What's The Take On NGS?

As the natural gas compression market grows, it has recently initiated electrification conversion projects for its 250 horsepower units. By mid-2023, it plans to complete 60 such units. Plus, the company raised its rental pricing for approximately half of the active rental fleet.

However, the natural gas price fell steeply over the past few months as demand ebbed due to warmer weather. This created a short-term hurdle from the demand side. Also, the company's decision-making process appears to suffer from frequent changes and a non-permanent CEO position. One of its key shareholders recently brought up the issue and requested changes. However, the management has largely ignored the view and is moving ahead with its actions. Its free cash flows turned negative as it invested in large horsepower and the electrification process. So, the stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. Although it has no debt, the cash balance was minimal at the end of FY2022. Although the stock appears attractive relative valuation-wise, I would advise investors to wait before the muddled water clears and the company's steering is in firmer hands.