Conagra Brands, Inc., (NYSE:CAG) together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice.

In June 2022, we have publish an article about Conagra on Seeking Alpha, titled: "Conagra Could Be A Safe Haven In Times Of Declining Consumer Confidence". Back then, we have been bullish on the stock, due to the historic outperformance during times of low consumer confidence. In fact, since that time, CAG has been performing largely in line with the broader market.

Data by YCharts

Today, we are going to take a look at the firm from a different perspective. The aim of this article is to value CAG's business using multistage dividend discount models. These models are essentially discounting the expected future dividend payments and sum them up in order to derive the fair value.

The primary input parameters to these models are the expected dividend growth rates and the required rate of return. As the results are very sensitive to these parameters, we are going to use three different scenarios for our evaluation in order to get a possible range of fair values.

Assumptions for all scenarios

For all scenarios, we will be using the same required rate of return. In general, we prefer to use the firm's weighted average cost of capital (WACC) for this purpose. In order to stay somewhat cautious and in a way account for the macroeconomic uncertainty, we have decided to use a required rate of return from the higher end of the range, 7.2%

WACC (valueinvesting.io)

Further, we believe that the dividend will remain safe and sustainable. As the current dividend payout ratio is below 50%, we do not see any imminent threat of a dividend cut or pause. Further, in all cases we will be using 2 stages in the models. An early stage and a late stage, representing growth in perpetuity.

The primary difference between the different scenarios will be the assumed dividend growth rate. We will base these assumptions on historic dividend growth rate figures.

Dividend growth rate (Seeking Alpha)

High case

In this scenario, we assume that the dividend is going to grow at a 15% rate next year, however it will gradually decline to 3%, which we will be using as a perpetual growth rate.

Results (Author)

We believe that CAG has the capacity to grow their dividends at a double digit rate in the near term. Their business is relatively independent of the consumer confidence, as discussed in our earlier article, and their current dividend payout ratio is also below 50%, meaning that they have the ability to increase it, if they wanted to.

In this scenario, we get a fair value for CAG's stock at about $41 per share, representing an about 20% from the current price levels.

Mid case

In this case, our early stage growth scenario will be more conservative. Also, we will assume a lower perpetual growth rate.

Results (Author)

According to these calculations, the fair value of the stock is about $33 per share, about in line with the current market price.

In our view, this case is more realistic and may be more representative of reality than our high case. To explain why, let us take a look at the firm's dividend- and dividend growth history.

Dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

The dividend growth rate over the past three years has been extraordinarily rapid. While in the high case we also made the assumption that it will gradually decrease, in this case we assume that the decrease will be more substantial and that we will not see double digit dividend growth even in the near term.

Low case

In our worst case scenario, we assume that in the next years, the dividend is going to grow at the 10Y average growth, at 5.5% and afterwards it will grow in perpetuity at a rate of 2%.

Results (Author)

These results are indicating a 15% downside compared to the current share price.

While we expect the dividend growth to slow, we believe that CAG will be able to maintain a higher growth rate than 5.5% in the near term. For this reason, we treat this case as a low case.

Risks to keep in mind

Inflation is still running high in the United States and around the globe. So far CAG has demonstrated that it has pricing power and it can shift some of its cost increases to its customers. In their latest report, they have surprised analysts by posting organic sales growth of 8.6%, which has been primarily driven by the strong price/mix (+17.0%), partially offset by depressed volume (-8.4%). The firm has also lifted their full year guidance. Despite the positive results earlier this year, we have to keep in mind that the macroeconomic environment remains challenging. Commodity prices along with energy- and transportation prices remain relatively volatile and these factors can have material influence on CAG's financial performance in the near term.

To sum up

All in all, we believe that CAG's stock is fairly priced at the current levels. We also maintain our previous view that CAG could be a safe haven during times of low consumer confidence.

Our high case scenario, assuming double digit revenue growth in the next two years shows a potential upside of about 20%, while our low case is indicating a potential 15% downside.

In our opinion, the stock could be an attractive addition to a diversified dividend-/ dividend growth portfolio.

We maintain our "buy" rating.