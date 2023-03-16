First Republic Bank: Could Avert The Breaking Point (Rating Upgrade)

Mar. 17, 2023 9:30 AM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC)BAC, C, CS, GS, JPM, MS, SIVB, WFC2 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • First Republic Bank received a $30B deposit injection from 11 leading U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase. The Janet Yellen-orchestrated move is intended to bolster depositors' confidence.
  • However, a dividend suspension led to another post-market rout, as income investors will likely move to the sidelines.
  • First Republic is facing a dire situation, with its funding costs set to surge after suffering a downgrade, higher borrowing costs, and a massive deposit injection.
  • The panic-induced selloff has dealt such a devastating blow that investors have been hit hard, with losses stretching all the way back to the lows of October 2011.
  • For those with a high-risk tolerance, an attractive speculative opportunity may be on the horizon - but only if the First Republic can somehow survive the ever-present threat of a bank failure.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Silicon Valley Bank Shut Down By Regulators

Justin Sullivan

Significant developments have taken place just a few days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY) engulfed First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

In our previous article, we highlighted that FRC

FRC price chart (weekly)

FRC price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
22.7K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

JR research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022. See: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4578688-seeking-alpha-contributor-community-2022-by-the-numbers

Unlock the key insights to growth investing with JR Research - led by founder and lead writer JR. Our dedicated team is focused on providing you with the clarity you need to make confident investment decisions.

Transform your investment strategy with our popular Investing Groups service. Ultimate Growth Investing specializes in a price-action-based approach to uncovering the opportunities in growth and technology stocks, backed by in-depth fundamental analysis. Plus, stay ahead of the game with our general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries.

Improve your returns and stay ahead of the curve with our short- to medium-term stock analysis. We not only identify long-term potential but also seize opportunities to profit from short-term market swings, using a combination of long and short set-ups. Join us and start seeing experiencing the quality of our service today.

My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo







Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BAC, JPM, FRC, C over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.