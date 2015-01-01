Marcus Lindstrom

Investment Thesis

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) has rebounded over 120% from its 52-week low after struggling in the first half of 2022. The company is seeing massive opportunities in IoT (internet of things) which should continue to provide solid tailwinds. The latest earnings result was outstanding as it reported robust revenue growth and showed superb operating leverage with net loss contracting substantially. However, after the massive rally, the company's valuation looks pretty lofty as multiples are among the highest in the SaaS (subscription as a service) space. I believe the company is fully valued and a lot of optimism is already priced in, therefore I rate it as a hold.

Data by YCharts

Market Opportunity

Samsara was founded in 2015 by Sanjit Biswas. The company is the leader in digital transformation of physical operations. It provides solutions such as site visibility, video-based safety, equipment monitoring, and driver workflows through its operation cloud platform and connected devices. The company's clients include notable names such as Sysco (SYY) and XPO Logistics (XPO).

I believe IoT presents a massive opportunity for the company. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global IoT market is forecasted to grow from $300.1 billion to $650.5 billion, representing a strong CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 16.7%. The company estimates its TAM (total addressable market) to grow even faster, with a 21% CAGR from $55 billion in 2021 to $97 billion in 2024. The market continues to expand as more devices are now digitally connected, and the availability of high-speed internet has also increased substantially. More companies are now adopting IoT due to its ability to improve efficiency. For example, Samsara's customers can easily collect a vast amount of data from their connected devices and unify them in one single platform for further use. This allows customers to streamline their operation process and reduce costs at the same time, as fewer vendors are needed. The growing adoption should continue to be a strong tailwind for the company.

Samsara

Q4 Earnings

Samsara announced its fourth-quarter earnings earlier this month and the results are very impressive, as it showed substantial top-line growth with even better improvements in the bottom line.

The company reported revenue of $186.6 million, up 48% YoY (year over year) compared to $125.8 million. ARR (annual recurring revenue) was up 42% from $558.1 million to $795.1 million. The growth is driven by the strong increase in high-paying customers. Customers with an ARR of over $100,000 grew 53% from 806 to 1,237, while customers with an ARR of over $1 million grew 65% from 31 to 51. The land and expand strategy is also working as over 70% of customers now adopt more than one product. As the company starts to scale, the increase in costs of revenue started to decelerate. This resulted in gross profit increasing 55% YoY from $87 million to $135 million. The gross profit margin was 72% compared to 69%, up 300 basis points.

Samsara

The bottom line was superb as the company finally cut down on spending and demonstrated strong operating leverage. Despite revenue being up over 40%, operating expenses still managed to reduce by 42.4% from $338.8 million to $195 million. The drop is largely attributed to R&D (research and development) expenses, which decreased 56.8% from $126.5 million to $54.6 million. G&A (general and administrative) expenses also decreased 50.2% from $87.7 million to $43.7 million. The drop in spending resulted in the net loss improving by 78.8% from $(252.8) million to $(53.6) million, or 28.7% of revenue. The EPS was $(0.10) compared to $(0.68).

The company's guidance for FY24 was also decent. Revenue growth is expected to be 28% to 30%, which is solid considering the weakening economy. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be $(0.05) to $(0.07), which represents a 53.8% improvement at the midpoint.

Investors Takeaway

Samsara has massive market opportunities and earnings were superb with the bottom line improving significantly, as spending slowed down. However, the company's valuation looks pretty elevated after the recent rally. It is currently trading at an fwd EV/sales ratio of 11.4x, which is higher than most SaaS companies with similar growth rates. For instance, CrowdStrike (CRWD), Zscaler (ZS), and Datadog (DDOG) are trading at an fwd EV/sales of 8.9x, 9.8x, and 9.6x respectively, which represent a discount of at least 17%. This alongside the step-down in growth rates indicated by the guidance will likely limit the near-term upside potential. While I like the company's prospects, the current price point is not compelling enough in my view, therefore I rate it as a hold.