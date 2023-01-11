David Becker/Getty Images News

We're moving Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to a sell. We believe the stock has now more than captured the expectation of recovery in demand and share gains since November, rising 47% since our upgrade. We now expect AMD to lag behind Wall Street expectations in demand recovery in its PC Client and data center businesses. We also expect AMD's share gains against Intel Corporation (INTC) to moderate meaningfully this year compared to 2022. We see the stock dipping toward 2H23. The following graph outlines our rating history on AMD over the past year.

We're seeing multiple tech companies lower their PC Client total addressable market ("TAM") and cloud CapEx forecasts for 2023, and we don't believe AMD will enjoy the demand recovery it had expected. We believe there is also a risk in its embedded business, as we see meaningful CapEx pullback in the communications infrastructure market. We expect AMD's gross margins to be harmed in the near term as the company experiences demand headwinds and higher operating expenses. We recommend investors exit the stock at current levels.

PC slump is far from over

AMD expects the PC sales slump to ease in FY2023; we don't see this happening. The PC Client TAM for 2023 has shrunk compared to 2022, with PC Client TAM for 2023 being within the range of 240M to 250M compared to 292M in 2022, a 14-18% Y/Y decline. The weaker PC demand was reflected in AMD's 4Q22 earnings results, with PC Client revenue dropping 51% Y/Y and operating income reporting a loss of $152M. The following graph outlines AMD's 4Q22 Client segment.

We believe the PC market is not likely to recover before 2024 and expect this to harm AMD's sales of its new Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs and 7000 laptop CPUs that are hitting the shelves. Gartner reported that global PC shipments totaled 65.3M units in 4Q22, accounting for a 28.5% Y/Y decrease. Amid rising inflation and macroeconomic headwinds, we believe consumers are less incentivized to upgrade their devices as they have less disposable income. Gartner forecasts the weaker PC demand to continue into 2023, forecasting global PC shipments to decline 7% in 2023 due to the depressed economic market. Within the past 45 days, we have seen many companies, including industry analysts lowering their PC Client unit TAM forecasts for 2023. We believe AMD is actively waiting for demand recovery that won't materialize before the end of the year and recommend investors take advantage of the stock rally over the past couple of months and exit at current levels before it drops further due to weaker-than-expected demand.

Data centers cannot save the stock

As the PC market crashed, data centers became an increasingly important revenue driver for AMD, with CEO Lisa Su calling the segment "our largest growth driver." However, the data center market is not immune to macroeconomic headwinds. We expect weaker spending on data centers as customers shrink their IT budgets amid market uncertainty. Canalys expects global cloud spending in 2023 to increase by 23%, compared to 29% in 2022. The slowdown in cloud and data center demand will likely pressure server processors and memory chip providers, including AMD, INTC, Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU). We expect data center CapEx for cloud service providers to shrink in 2023 compared to 2022 as the market enters a digestion cycle. The following graph outlines AMD's 4Q22 earning results in its data center segment.

Another layer pressuring AMD is its competition with INTC. The company wrapped up last year with an almost 30% share against INTC in the x86 CPU market during the PC market crash that weighed down the revenues of both companies. This was a significant swing from a year earlier when AMD held a 23.3% share against INTC with a 76.7% share. We don't expect AMD's share gain momentum to continue meaningfully in FY2023; instead, we see AMD's share gain against INTC moderating towards the end of the year.

AI hype won't benefit AMD

Artificial Intelligence has become all the hype in recent months, but, we don't expect AMD to enjoy demand tailwinds from the AI boom the way NVDA has. Our most recent note on NVDA highlighted that we expect NVDA's serviceable available market (SAM) to expand as it joins the AI bandwagon. We don't see the same happening for AMD. AI servers don't drive the CPU units that AMD sells, instead, they drive GPU units which is why we expect NVDA to be better positioned to grow with the global adoption of AI and due to the significantly higher ASP for AI servers. Unless server CapEx increases, AI servers will be taking a bite out of compute servers' CapEx share, harming AMD. In other words, fewer servers being made due to current macroeconomic headwinds will translate to fewer CPU units for both AMD and INTC and more AI servers to meet newfound demand.

Valuation

AMD is not relatively cheap, trading at 28.7x C2023 EPS $3.05 on a P/E basis compared to the peer group average of 21.0x. The stock is trading at 5.8x EV/C2023 Sales versus the peer group average of 5.2x. We don't believe AMD stock provides a favorable entry point at current levels, especially as demand weakness persists into 2023. We recommend investors exit the stock at current levels.

The following table outlines AMD's valuation.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish on AMD stock. Of the 42 analysts covering the stock, 29 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. We expect Wall Street's bullish sentiment is driven by AMD's market share in PC and data center markets. We're bullish on AMD in the long run but don't expect the company to outperform meaningfully in the near term.

The following table outlines the sell-side ratings on AMD.

What to do with the stock

We're downgrading Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to a sell. AMD's stock is up 47% since our upgrade note in November, outperforming the S&P500, which only grew 3% in comparison. We now expect the company's financial outperformance will moderate meaningfully through 2023. We expect AMD to experience slower growth due to weaker-than-expected demand in its PC and data center markets. We also don't see AMD benefiting from the AI boom, unlike NVDA. We believe AMD stock provides a favorable exit opportunity at current levels as we see the stock dipping further in 1H23.