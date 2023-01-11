AMD: Tone Deaf To Demand Headwinds - Downgraded To Sell

Summary

  • We’re downgrading Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock to a sell.
  • We believe AMD stock has now more than captured the expectation of recovery in demand and share gains since our upgrade.
  • We now expect AMD’s real demand recovery in the PC Client and the market share gains to lag behind Wall Street expectations.
  • Additionally, we expect AMD’s share gains in the data center market against Intel to moderate materially in 2023 compared to 2022.
  • The stock is up 47% since our upgrade in November, but we now believe it's time to take profit at current levels before AMD stock reprices to a lower multiple.

We're moving Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to a sell. We believe the stock has now more than captured the expectation of recovery in demand and share gains since November, rising 47% since our

AMD 4Q22 earnings presentation

