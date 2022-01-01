R.M. Nunes

Dear readers/followers,

We all know that the office market has been hammered by increasing rates and work from home and a lot of investors straight up refuse to invest in the sector at any valuation, arguing that offices are doomed and will never bounce back. I don't agree with this view, and although I've remained relatively cautious and have only invested a very small percentage of my portfolio in office REITs to date, the lower prices go, the more bullish I become. At the right price, the potential reward will always outweigh the risks, our job as investors is to determine that price and that's what I'll try to do today.

My thesis is that some offices will do well going forward and some will struggle. The main factor will likely be the quality of the space and location. Frankly, my real estate background could make me a little bit biased here, but I believe that high quality space in central locations is here to stay. And this has been confirmed by a number of executives, almost all of whom want their people back in the office, and guess what, they want the nicest office in the best location. That's why today I want to cover one of the safer office REITs and one that focuses on high quality space - Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP).

Basics

Boston Properties describes itself as "The Largest Publicly Traded Developer, Owner and Manager of Premier Workplaces in the U.S." which is supported by the fact that they have a 17% market share in high quality office space in the markets they operate in (in some markets their market share is as high as 40%). They own a total of 194 properties located in six major cities (Boston, NYC, DC, LA, San Francisco, and Seattle). Boston is their biggest market with a 36% exposure, followed by New York at 26% and San Francisco at 19%.

What's important is that 94% of their buildings are rated by CBRE as premier and almost 80% are located in CBD (i.e., the best office location within each city, generally with the highest rates and lowest occupancy). This is exactly what we want - high quality buildings in good location. The importance of this is best illustrated by looking at average vacancies for premier and non-premier space of 9.6% vs 14.7%, respectively (according to CBRE - pg 6).

The company leases their space to some of the biggest companies on the planet, so the worry here isn't tenant solvency but rather future demand for space. That's why it's important to keep an eye on lease renewals, though with a WAULT (weighted average unexpired lease term) of 7.7 years and over 10 years for their top 20 tenants, the occupancy will be very sticky even if tenants want to downsize. Their tenant portfolio is relatively well diversified between sectors, though they do have a significant exposure to tech, which has seen significant lay-offs recently.

I want to point out that so far the leasing momentum has been decent as the company signed leases for 5.4 Million sft in 2022 with an average lease term of 9.2 years. This leasing represented a turnover of 10%, though with an average WAULT of 7.7 years, the average turnover to maintain occupancy should be closer to 13%. This combined with the fact that the company delivered three new buildings to the market (these have leases, but revenue recognition has not begun) resulted in a YoY drop in occupancy from 89.6% to 88.6%. The drop was the most pronounced in Seattle, but since the company only owns two buildings there, it hardly made a difference in the big picture. In Boston, the occupancy was primarily hurt by their older suburban properties which thankfully only account for a small percentage of the portfolio and the company has no intention to invest in secondary locations anymore.

Financials

2022 results were good as the company managed to increase its FFO by 14.8% YoY to $7.53 per share. Going forward, though, the picture is grim. Management expects a 5% decline in FFO to $7.13 per share, mainly driven by forced vacancy of 290 Binney Street in Cambridge due to a redevelopment of the property as well as higher interest rate on their $750 Million debt refinanced in November. Occupancy as well as rents are expected to remain roughly flat for the year. That's not much to get excited about, at least not over the near term.

Future growth beyond 2023 will likely be driven by new developments. The company has a strong pipeline of 4 Million sft of space due for completion over the next 2-3 years. Half of this space will be high quality office space and the other half will be dedicated for life sciences. I like to focus on life sciences because the sector will likely be more resilient to the work from home movement compared to regular offices. In any case, 52% of the pipeline has already been pre-leased, which shows that demand for new space exists. The company targets a 7.3% weighted average first year stabilized unleveraged return from their new developments. That's great because it means that the company can build their properties at a significantly lower cost compared to acquiring existing projects on the market at a 4.5% cap rate.

Boston Properties has a BBB+ rated balance sheet with $14 Billion in debt. 95% of their debt is fixed with an overall interest rate of 3.58% which is very solid for an office REIT. Moreover, since their maturity profile is very reasonable, I don't expect the average rate to increase much. With $700 Million in cash and $1.5 Billion available under a line of credit, the company is in a very good shape from a liquidity perspective.

Of course, no analysis would be complete without looking at the dividends. Understandably, there has been no growth since 2019 as the company battled Covid and now high rates. Even with no growth, it's reassuring that the company continued to pay a stable dividend throughout the whole period. The annual dividend stands at $3.92 per share, which translates into a yield of 7.5% and a very low payout ratio of just 55%. Are there higher-yielding office REIT? Absolutely, but given the fact that BXP has one of the best-positioned portfolios in the space and is therefore one of the safer plays in town, I think 7.5% is great.

Valuation

Firstly, BXP trades at a P/FFO of just 7.4x. Historically they have traded much higher (around 18x) and although I don't see the stock returning there, the current price screams overvaluation! Even a low multiple of 10x would imply a 33% upside to the price target of around $75 per share. In addition to this, investors will enjoy a very well-covered dividend yield of 7.5% which the company continued to pay even during the worst of Covid.

With an NOI of $1.9 Billion, the company trades at an implied cap rate of 8.6%. Not only is it above the cap rate that the company paid for some of its recent acquisitions. That's above the yield it gets on their own developments! Think about that. You can buy BXP today at a lower price (cap rate wise) than it costs them to build new buildings, assuming zero developers profit. That's not only buying below market value but buying below what it costs to build the buildings.

If you think that prime offices will disappear altogether, then don't buy the stock. But if you think that the best offices will remain, at least in some form, then look no further than Boston Properties. The company has showed us solid demand for renewals as well as new developments and although the near term is likely to be bumpy with flat or declining FFO and occupancy, at this valuation I have to be bullish. I rate BXP as a "BUY" here at $54 per share, with a target of at least $75 per share. Be careful though, because we are catching a falling knife here and with little technical support below, only buy if you're willing to be in red until things calm down. I will initiate a long position right after posting this article and plan to make BXP my largest position within office REITS (after Alexandria Real Estate Equities) and target a 1% allocation.