NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been on a tear year-to-date. So much that NVDA stock is just about 25% away from the all-time high of $333.36 it reached in November 2021, when the Federal Reserve was still the biggest proponent of low interest rates. Some may call it being a negative Nancy (no disrespect to any real Nancy reading this), but I call it being a contrarian or even a realist. When your stock does well, it sure calls for a bit of celebration. But it also should force you to look at the future, as investing returns are, after all, forward-looking.

I trimmed my position in Nvidia yesterday (I still hold a decent chunk) for the eight reasons I've given below. And this morning's Morgan Stanley (MS) upgrade of Nvidia and the reasoning behind it make me believe I made the right decision to trim. I'll leave it up to the readers to decide which of these reasons, if any, apply to you and whether you should look at trimming, if not completely exit, your position in NVDA. Let us get into the details.

Too Much, Too Fast: A momentum and cyclical stock being up 80% YTD by and of itself is enough reason to justify trimming, if not downright exit. The gains made by Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) made the headlines, but Nvidia has outperformed both these names handily YTD as of this writing. And it's not that the entire chip sector is outperforming, either, at least not by that wide margin. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) and surprisingly, Intel Corporation (INTC) are both up "just" 12% YTD. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) comes closest at 50% while Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd (TSM) lags at 20%. Makes Tesla Looks Undervalued: As a result of the run mentioned above, Nvidia's stock is trading at a forward revenue (2024) multiple of 21. Read that again, I am not talking about earnings multiple but revenue (sales) multiple of 21. For all the overvaluation accusations, Tesla is trading at less than 5 times its 2024 sales estimates. AI Hype: When pressing the sell button, I was already thinking the AI hype has gone too far too quick. And the recent Morgan Stanley upgrade confirmed my belief as the reason for their upgrade is the "recent megatrend." Just look at how stocks of Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) and Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) reacted on "disappointing" A.I. events and demos. Of course, they disappointed because the expectations were off the chart. While ChatGPT has indeed been a revelation, the hype wears off quickly. While competition catches up to first movers, the aura, hype, and eventually the money dry up. Overall, I firmly agree with this Seeking Alpha contributor that the AI hype has gone too far in general, and in particular with Nvidia given the surge in share price. Recent Earnings: Yes, the stock did go up handily after the recent earnings and I loved it. While EPS beat by about 10%, revenue was basically inline with expectations. That says most of the "beat" was likely down to cost-savings and slightly improving margin. If you think the run-up was due to guidance, then look at this: Nvidia guided for $6.5 Billion in Q1 sales with a 2% fluctuation while analysts expected $6.35 Billion. But add the 2% fluctuation to the negative side and you get $6.37 Billion, which is almost in-line with expectations. Once again, I attribute the run-up to a relief rally combined with the opportunities (or hype) around generative AI. Price Target: As much as we all like to make fun of the analysts and big firms, they do hold some power in moving the stocks of even massive companies like Nvidia. So, I tend to pay a little bit of attention to median price targets, especially when it comes to darling stocks like Tesla and Nvidia. While the median price target may go up if the frenzy continues, right now, it stands at $265 while the stock is at $260 pre-market. Talk about margin of safety, or lack of it. Portfolio Reasons: I hold Qualcomm and Nvidia in my portfolio. With the recent run up in price, Nvidia became a much larger portion of my portfolio than I had originally envisioned. Qualcomm remains reasonably valued at this moment and pays a much larger dividend (in terms of yield) and is a proven dividend champion. Hence, sticking with Qualcomm and trimming Nvidia made sense to me. The Cramer Factor: This is a light-hearted reason and has nothing fundamental or technical about it. I love watching his show. But, Jim Cramer, as entertaining as he is, is so popular as a contrarian figure that there is an inverse Cramer ETF (SJIM) at play. Cramer has done his usual flip-flop on Nvidia, too, and what should concern longs here is that he is now firmly back in the bull camp. Technical Reasons: The moving averages are exactly where you'd want them to be if you are long Nvidia, but with momentum stocks like this, I always fear the downward spiral is always sharper than the upward move (as seen in 2022 where years of gains were wiped out). The fact that the stock is almost 55% higher than its 200-Day moving average with the Relative Strength Index ("RSI") approaching 70 suggests two things: massive upward momentum perhaps suggests more room to the upside and the stock is closer to its short-to-medium term top than bottom. At the core of this belief is the fact that we are talking about a $650 billion company here.

NVDA Moving Avgs (barchart.com) NVDA RSI (Stockrsi.com)

Conclusion

To reiterate, I still hold a decent chunk of Nvidia Corporation stock, roughly 3% of my 30 stock portfolio. Nvidia Corporation is a great company with a respected leader in Jensen Huang. But there is a right price for everything. When struggling to sell my winners, I ask myself this question: would I buy at this price? If the answer is no, then selling here may not be a mistake. In this case, the answer was a firm No. That made the decision easier. As an added incentive to sell, I held some of these shares in my IRA, so I didn't have to worry about tax consequences either.

