VioletaStoimenova

The last decade has seen an explosive increase in the gender diversity of corporate boards. Thanks to a mixture of individual corporate strategic decision-making, pressure from institutional investors, and deliberate government policy, the number of women directors of public companies has steadily risen; in 2022, women accounted for 28% of all directors of companies in the Russell 3000 Index, up from 18% in 2018.

NATIONAL PERCENTAGE OF WOMEN ON BOARDS (50/50 Women on Boards, Russell 3000 Index)

While gender diversity may be a positive goal for social reasons of representation and equity, investors tend to be more concerned with dollars and cents. Generally speaking, shareholders of companies-retail and institutional alike-try to avoid pushing boards and executive leadership teams to do things that would negatively impact financial returns. This is especially true of institutional investors and asset managers, which owe a fiduciary duty to the individuals and organizations whose money they manage.

Thus, the phenomenon of rising female board representation prompts two very important questions for investors:

Does greater gender diversity on boards really improve financial performance? Can board gender diversity statistics improve investors' decision-making and outcomes?

Let's try to answer each of these questions in turn.

1. Does greater gender diversity on boards really improve financial performance?

Thankfully for those pushing for more women on boards, the data shows strong financial reasons for companies to invest in diversity. Multiple studies conducted in recent years have shown unambiguous positive benefits for companies that increase the number of women on their boards of directors. One such study, conducted by a team of economists from the Bucharest University of Economic Studies ("BUES") and published in Financial Innovation, considered the question, "Does board gender diversity affect firm performance?" The answer, based on an analysis of the constituents of the S&P 500 Information Technology sector index, was quite interesting:

"Using the pooled ordinary least squares ("OLS") method, the outcomes provide evidence for a positive influence of women on corporate boards on both measures of company performance. After estimating the fixed effects and random-effects through panel data, the econometric outcomes show no statistically significant association among board gender diversity and ROA [return on assets], but a positive influence of the number and percentage of women on board on price-to-earnings ratio…The findings advise that companies should consider a larger share of women on board as long as their presence may positively influence firm performance. Further, increased diversity may enhance productivity, creativity, and innovation."

In other words, women on boards has a measurable positive effect on firms' financial performance generally, and on their price-to-earnings ratios specifically. These findings are in line with other recent research on similar themes. Study after study has shown that companies generally benefit from increased female board representation, especially on the dimension of corporate governance and accountability. Here are some of the highlights:

Increasing gender diversity on boards can increase the power of boards to perform their governance and long-term strategic planning functions. (Journal of Business Research, 2010)

Greater gender diversity can translate into a competitive edge by increasing board oversight to enhance performance. (Accounting Forum (Journal), 2020)

The presence of women on boards can help prevent fraud by improving corporate governance mechanisms such as transparency and accountability, because of their contribution to mitigating fraud. (Australian Journal of Management, 2016)

Women board members can help to both alleviate agency issues, and spur greater innovation and R&D. (International Review of Economics & Finance, 2021)

Based on this extensive body of empirical and analytical research, we can say with some confidence that board gender diversity does indeed improve corporate performance. With that in mind, let us turn to the question of whether this conclusion can be used effectively to inform better investment decisions.

2. Can board gender diversity statistics improve investors' decision-making and outcomes?

We now know that, as a general rule, women on boards make boards better. Investors can use that knowledge to their advantage in a number of ways. For starters, they can use board composition as a screening question for stocks, both when researching potential new stocks to buy, and when reviewing current portfolio allocations. Wise investors value good corporate governance because it is critical to the long-term success of any enterprise, as economists John D. Sullivan and Anna Nadgrodkiewicz have explained:

"Corporate governance is at the core of a modern company's strategy and operations because it addresses issues vital to that company's performance and to its very survival. From board selection and strategic decision-making to day-to-day operations and legal compliance, corporate governance is a way for companies to create a framework for sound business practices, sustained growth, and risk management."

If one is in search of companies with strong corporate governance and controls, screening for board gender diversity can be a useful tool for identifying potential investment targets.

However, investors should be very careful to avoid over-reliance on this-or any-heuristic. Board gender diversity can be helpful as an initial stock screener, but every board and every director is unique. While gender diversity can offer a source of valuable "cognitive diversity" for a board, this is not always the case, as Jared Landaw of activist investment firm Barington Capital explains:

"A number of academics have reasoned that improving demographic diversity on a board will expand its knowledge base as a result of new information assumed to be contributed by gender, racially, or ethnically diverse directors. According to the individuals we interviewed, however, the informational contributions that new directors were able to make were more correlated to their professional backgrounds and contacts than to their demographic characteristics. Board members who brought new professional backgrounds, skills, and contacts that enabled them to share valuable insights in the boardroom and introduce helpful resources to the company were found by directors we interviewed to be the most effective at expanding the knowledge base of a board."

Greater gender diversity demands more female directors, which means more first-time female directors. Untested directors can be a legitimate cause for concern. Moreover, because women were largely shut out of boardrooms until quite recently, members of the rising generation of female directors often are left wanting for role models and mentors. Thankfully, these concerns are already being addressed by various organizations. The Chicago Network, for example, has emerged as one of Chicago's most well-connected private organizations for executives, while maintaining an exclusively female membership. The Chicago Network has been at the forefront of efforts to put highly experienced and competent women on boards, as CEO Maria Doughty explained in January:

"Organizations are rightfully under continued pressure to bring women and people of color into their executive teams and onto their boards as independent directors. An increasing number of asset managers are making board diversity a requirement in proxy votes and funding decisions."

By factoring in women directors' membership in such organizations, as well as their broader professional track records, investors can more effectively distinguish when boards demonstrate genuine value-enhancing gender diversity.

Investor's eye view

To be effective, a board needs competent directors. An incompetent director, whether a man or a woman, is still incompetent. Thus, if one is reviewing a board of directors, it is vital to look at each individual, not just the demographic composition of the whole. This may be particularly important in the case of women on boards because of their rapid increase in representation in recent years.

By making a detailed examination of the boards of companies, investors may be able to leverage this greater knowledge to identify opportunities overlooked by the rest of the market-even if the methodology cannot necessarily be applied as a strict trading rule, let alone a complete strategy.

Ultimately, I see this as one more useful tool for the thoughtful investor's arsenal, and one that is certainly worth keeping in mind when looking at potential stocks.