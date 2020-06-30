AVITA Medical: At A Crossroads

Mar. 17, 2023 10:29 AM ETAVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL)1 Comment
Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.88K Followers

Summary

  • After recovering from a long slide, Avita is no longer an obvious bargain.
  • Avita's two upcoming FDA decisions could boost revenues as early as 07/2023, with a second stage boost in 01/2025.
  • Avita carries significant risk and is only suitable for experienced investors with high tolerance for risk of loss.

Which way to go road sign

BrianAJackson

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is an intriguing micro-cap regenerative medicine biotech that I have covered from time to time in recent years. My last Avita article, 12/2022's "Avita: Micro-Cap With Big Time Approvals On Near Horizon" ("

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.88K Followers
Writing under the pseudonym "out of ignorance", I very much regard investing as a learning process. Investing failures are tuition paid. Investing successes enter the trove of lessons learned. In my Seeking Alpha articles I share my experience from decades of investing and from ~5 years of focused research on a variety of stocks, in recent years with a primary emphasis on healthcare stocks. I greatly appreciate those who take the time to share their reactions to articles, particularly those who share relevant anecdotes and experiences.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RCEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in a company mentioned over the next 72 hours.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.