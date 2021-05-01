Justin Sullivan

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the most expensive stocks on earth. Trading at 22.34 times sales, 139 times earnings and 27 times book value, it has a valuation more typical of tech stocks in 2021 than tech stocks in 2023. Nvidia's stock has been bid up so much at this point that it is even more expensive than Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) using a multiples-based analysis: that stock is currently "only" at 49 times earnings, 6.93 times sales and 12.77 times book value. I put "only" in scare quotes because TSLA is in fact a pricey stock, but less so than NVIDIA.

There are many reasons why investors believe that Nvidia is worth a steep price, some of them valid, others invalid. They involve factors such as the company's competitive position, growth and business prospects.

NVIDIA's competitive position is indeed rock solid. It technically has a competitor, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), but that company doesn't compete with Nvidia's fastest chips. This makes Nvidia somewhat similar to ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): a partial monopoly facing no competition in the high end of the market.

The part of the Nvidia thesis revolving around growth strikes me as less valid than the part about competitive position. Nvidia's growth has not been fantastic recently. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, trailing 12 month revenue growth was 0.22% and trailing 12 month earnings growth was -54%. The two most recent quarters also saw negative sales growth. First quarter guidance implied another quarter of negative year-over-year sales growth.

As for Nvidia's business prospects: there can be no doubt that artificial intelligence ("AI") has improved them. Nvidia sells graphics cards that are used in the servers AI runs on. However, it may not be enough to take the company back to its previous strong growth rates. When Nvidia upped its guidance in its previous earnings release, it only raised it slightly. It did not say that it was expecting a near-term return to positive earnings growth because of AI. So, it's possible that investors are overestimating Nvidia's business prospects.

If investors are overestimating Nvidia's business prospects, then they may be in for a rude awakening. The stock is far more expensive (going by multiples) than even Tesla, which was the market's previous poster child for extreme valuations. Thanks to its growth, Tesla has made significant gains on its previously ridiculous valuation. Today, Tesla trades at multiples that were common for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) over the last decade, putting Nvidia in a league of its own.

This does not necessarily mean that Nvidia is a bad investment. Sometimes stocks can sustain high valuations for very long periods of time. Amazon, for example, has always traded at a high P/E ratio. There's nothing impossible about Nvidia continuing to perform well from here, but because of its steep price tag, its stock is not suitable for value investors.

Nvidia Valuation - Side-by-Side Comparison With Tesla

To illustrate how expensive NVDA stock has gotten, we can look at its valuation and compare it side by side with that of another stock often considered expensive: Tesla. For years, Tesla was the poster boy of expensive stocks, with many investors expressing bewilderment that it traded at a higher market cap than several other top automakers combined. So, Tesla is a good stock to compare Nvidia to.

Here are some multiples for Tesla and Nvidia according to Seeking Alpha Quant.

NVIDIA TSLA P/E (GAAP) 139 44 P/E (adjusted) 72.76 49 Price/sales 22.34 6.93 Price/cash flow 105.91 38.78 Price/book 27.03 10.46 EV/EBIT 106.9 40.59 EV/EBITDA 83.72 31.87 Click to enlarge

As you can see, these are both expensive stocks, but Nvidia is pricier according to every single multiple.

Another way we can compare Nvidia and TSLA is with discounted cash flow models. Building complete forecasted cash flow statements for these companies would take a long time, but we can do a simplified version of a discounted cash flow model, where we assume no growth and just discount the last 12 months' free cash flow at a chosen discount rate. Tesla has $2.41 in free cash flow per share, Nvidia has $1.53. If we discount these stocks at the 10-year treasury yield (3.57%), then we get a $67.5 price target for Tesla and $42.85 for Nvidia. I do not mean to imply that this is actually what these stocks are worth-if they achieve any future growth, they are worth more-but the amount of growth needed to justify the current stock prices is substantial. Tesla was still growing as of its most recent earnings release, Nvidia was not.

Nvidia - Where Will The Growth Come From?

Having established that Nvidia is an expensive stock, we now need to ask where the growth that justifies this valuation is going to come from. This is an important question because, as I showed in a previous article, NVDA needs earnings/cash flows to grow at 20% CAGR for at least five years to justify its current price. So, where will Nvidia get its growth?

The obvious opportunity right now is AI. Nvidia sells chips that are used in AI servers, and AI is generating a lot of buzz right now. Ever since ChatGPT launched and reached 100 million users faster than any other app in history, investors have been scrambling to get exposure in any way they can.

Nvidia sells chips to the servers that AI runs on. It sells a lot of them: Oracle Corporation (ORCL) alone uses tens of thousands of NVDA chips. Nvidia is nearly without competition in AI data centers, controlling 90% of the market. Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) is one noteworthy competitor in this space; according to Tech Insights, it beats Nvidia on some benchmarks.

Another space that Nvidia could see some growth in is PC gaming. It isn't seeing growth there now: game sales declined 12.6% by July of last year. However, the growth could come back. Gaming is well known for its "boom and bust" cycle. Gaming tends to go through long periods of growth and shorter periods of contraction. The biggest contraction ever was the 1983 videogame crash, which culminated in Atari going out of business. The current slump is not a big one, so Nvidia should be able to get its gaming sales back up.

Next up there's crypto mining. Crypto prices are down dramatically over the last 12 months, which removes the biggest incentive to mine crypto. It has been said that Nvidia is no longer involved in crypto, as it doesn't report crypto sales on its financial statements. However, Nvidia's CMP 30HX Miner chip is still being sold on MSI's website, and is still listed on Nvidia's website. Nvidia was once fined $5.5 million for concealing how many crypto chips it was selling (it counted them as part of gaming), so I wouldn't rule out the possibility that Nvidia still has some crypto business. If so, it is unlikely to contribute positive growth to the company, as crypto prices are mostly down from this time last year.

Nvidia's Technical Edge

Having determined that AI is the most likely source of future growth for Nvidia, it's now time to look at Nvidia's technical edge. It's here that the analysis starts to look a little more bullish: I don't see any indication that any other company competes with what Nvidia offers in AI.

NVDA's AI offerings aren't just chips. Its ecosystem includes both software and hardware (much like the gaming chips, which come with computer software), and its raw specs are extremely impressive.

Here's what Nvidia's DGX AI system offers:

Nvidia base command software that lets you customize chip performance.

Built-in deep learning containers that are updated monthly.

Built-in security features that scan for threats daily.

Access to Nvidia's network of AI experts.

It's quite a collection of features, proving that Nvidia isn't just selling AI chips, but a whole AI computing experience.

As for the A100 chip itself (the one that DGX systems run on), it boasts:

Eight 80GB GPUs.

640GB of GPU memory.

Six NVSwitches.

30 TB of storage.

A 128 core AMD CPU that runs at 2.4GHZ base and 3.4GHZ on turbo boost.

Five petaflops per second AI performance.

This is pretty impressive. Really, it's an entire AI server computer, not a mere chip. There aren't any companies offering anything similar: Qualcomm is also in the space but its AI 100 system isn't as advanced as the A100. For example, it only supports up to 37 gigs of on board DRAM, though it has claimed to have beaten the A100 in benchmark tests. As of today, most buyers prefer Nvidia: it has 90% of the market.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line on Nvidia Corporation is that it's a great company, but a very expensive stock. It would take a lot of growth for NVDA to justify its current price tag. There have been cases of expensive stocks growing into their valuations-Amazon and Tesla come to mind-but they're the exception rather than the rule. Growth oriented investors, who have deep professional ties to the semiconductor industry, may have good reasons for owning Nvidia. Value investors should probably stay away.