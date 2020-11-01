2 High Yield Canadian SWAN Aristocrats: Enbridge And ATCO

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Marketplace

Summary

  • ENB and ACLLF are both Canadian infrastructure businesses that offer high and safe dividend yields.
  • They combine strong investment-grade balance sheets and stellar assets with impressive dividend growth track records that enable investors to sleep well at night.
  • We look at their valuations and growth prospects and explain why we own one of these and not the other.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Cash Flow Arrows Business Concept

IvelinRadkov

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and ATCO (OTCPK:ACLLF) are both Canadian infrastructure businesses that offer high and safe dividend yields. They combine strong investment grade balance sheets and stellar assets with impressive dividend growth track records that enable investors to

Chart
Data by YCharts

        SAVE $251 BY SIGNING UP TODAY!

For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s #1 community of high-yield investors at just $148 for your first year!

Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 150 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our real estate strategies.

We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

                 (Limited to only 50 spots!)

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
20.08K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACLLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.