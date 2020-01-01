International General Insurance: A Stock For The Long Term

Enthusiastic Investors Club profile picture
Enthusiastic Investors Club
192 Followers

Summary

  • Despite significant improvement in operating performance, the stock is still trading below the price of its initial public offering.
  • Currently, the company is trading for nearly $400 million. In contrast, it has produced over $85 million in FY 2022, which gives it a PE multiple of about five.
  • A combined ratio of 78.5% provides significant stability to the business model.

Happy mature couple meeting investments and financial advisor at home

courtneyk

International General Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:IGIC) is a global provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. With a diversified, underwriting portfolio of specialty risk among the various industries, the company operates in over 200 countries.

Strengths

Strengths (Investor's presentation)

In the last

share price

share price (YCHARTS)

segment wise distribution

segment-wise distribution (Investor's presentation)

investment strategy

investment strategy (Investor's presentation)

quarterly result

quarterly result (quarterly report)

valuation

valuation (seeking alpha)

This article was written by

Enthusiastic Investors Club profile picture
Enthusiastic Investors Club
192 Followers
Currently, I am working on ben Graham's idea of value investing, and I want my readers to benefit from my ideas. I will work harder to find bargain opportunities for my readers.I will not give a buy rating unless the decision seems rational, fairly undervalued, and provides above-average returns. Also, I will always seek a significant margin of safety and make sure that the risk of long-term capital loss remains low. As Buffett says "you are not going to be right because many people agree with you, you are going to be right only when your thesis is based on facts and rational understanding."*Closely associated with Dhanashree Shinde.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.