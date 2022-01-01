JAKKS Pacific: Taking To 'Strong Buy' After Stock Plummets Post Earnings

Mar. 17, 2023 11:12 AM ETJAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK)1 Comment
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
421 Followers

Summary

  • JAKK shares tumbled after weak margins hurt its Q4 results.
  • Company faces some macro and destocking headwinds in 2023.
  • That said, the long-term story remains intact and it's one of the cheapest stocks out there.

Lovable, pretty brown puppy and teddy bear

Sviatlana Barchan/iStock via Getty Images

Ahead of earnings, I took a bullish view on JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK). However, the stock is down about -25% since then after the company reported earnings that disappointed many investors. While the company faces some headwinds in

Ami Amis

Ami Amis (Company Presentation)

JAKK Results

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
421 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JAKK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.