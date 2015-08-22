Readers Revealed 21 Ideal February Dividend Dogs

Summary

  • Prior to February 28, 2023, readers mentioned 38 equities in recent comments on Arnold articles. Some bad-news investments (rogues) mixed with (mostly) favorites. Thus, these are ReFa/Ro.
  • Ten analyst-target-estimated TOP-NET-GAIN Re/Fa/Ro: ABT, MMM, PFE, CCAP, ACRE, CS, VFC, REFI, BRSP, and MITT, averaged 64.47% net gains from data collected 3/14/23.
  • Ten analyst-target-augured TOP-PRICE-UPSIDE reader faves & rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: EMR, CCAP, ABT, PFE, ACRE, REFI, CS, VFC, BRSP, & MITT, boasting a 56.85% average target price upside estimate.
  • By YIELD, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: EARN; MITT; ACRE; ARI; REFi; FSK; BRMK; ECC; HIMX EDI. They averaged 14.82% annual yield. (Three stocks made all three lists this month: ACRE; REFI; MITT).
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of these top-yield ReFa/Ro dividend dogs showed 32.93% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The little (lower-priced) ReFa/Ro dogs returned to lead this pack in February.
Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful, dividend issues

ReFaRo (1A) 21 Ideal Dogs 3/14/23

source: YCharts

ReFaRo (1B) Gainers To 3/14/24

source: YCharts

ReFaRo (2) Dog 3/14/23 Open source dog art DDC3 from dividenddogcatcher.com

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

ReFaRo (3A) 38 FEB Target Gains 3/14/23-24

Source: YCharts

ReFaRo (3B) 38 FEB by Yield 3/13/23-24

source: YCharts

ReFaRo (4) Upsides 3/14/23-24

source: YCharts

ReFaRo (5) 10List 2/1-28/23-24

source: YCharts

ReFaRo (6) 10Gains 2/1-28/23-24

source: YCharts

ReFaRo (7) 10 By Price 2/1-28/23-24

source: YCharts

ReFaRo (8) 38 By Ticker & Members 2/1- 2/28/23

source: SeekingAlpha/YCharts

ReFaRo (1A) 21 February Ideal Dogs 3/14/23

source: YCharts

Get The Whole ReFa/Ro 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

