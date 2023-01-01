Rows of golden and silver bars Ravitaliy

Optionality Explained

Gold mining (for simplicity, I will not mention silver mining, but you can assume I mean both) is unusual because the price of gold has a huge impact on the profitability of a gold miner. In a general sense, if the price of gold rises substantially, then so can the value of a gold mining company.

This article is about what can happen for optionality plays if gold prices rise substantially.

Note: Expecting higher gold prices adds considerable risk. Only invest what you can afford to lose.

Optionality plays are gold miners with a significant amount of gold in the ground that is currently valued at much less than is required to find it. In my opinion they are currently valued below fair market value. Some will argue that the market value is telling us the correct value of a company, but from experience, I can tell you that many of these optionality companies can jump in value once gold prices begin to trend higher and sentiment flips to being more favorable for gold miners. Why could they jump in value? Because the market would likely recognize that they were too undervalued.

It requires about $50 to find an ounce of gold (I recently read an article that put this figure at $62, which I think is too high). I estimate this as the industry average. Once a company finds a discovery, and if it is shallow drilling, then the cost will be lower. Also, shallow drilling in developing countries has lower costs. Deep drilling and infrastructure-challenged areas are much more expensive.

The average cost to find gold should be correlated to how much it is worth in the ground. Currently, that correlation is below drilling costs because of terrible investor sentiment in gold miners. If gold prices rise, then that correlation should be much closer to drilling costs, and perhaps much higher than drilling costs for quality projects.

Most of the stocks on my list are currently valued under $10 per oz, and all of them are under $20. In my opinion their current market value should be at least 2x higher for many of these stocks, and are ready to run once gold prices rise and sentiment returns. Also, I assess them based on my expectation for a future gold price of $2,500 (unless gold prices rise, there will be no trigger to improve investor sentiment). So, when you combine their current valuation with a higher future gold price, you get significant upside potential.

Some investors think it is too risky to assume higher gold prices, but my philosophy is that gold mining investing is already speculating. If I am going to be a speculator, then why can't I speculate on a higher gold price? If I'm right, then many of these optionality plays are going to rise in value at a much faster rate than the price of gold.

If the market is going to undervalue a gold miner (versus the drilling cost) that has a large amount of gold in the ground, then that creates an interesting investment opportunity. The downside risk is somewhat alleviated (by the value of the gold/silver in the ground), and the upside potential can be extremely high.

I consider undervalued producers to be the best risk-reward opportunity for gold miners. However, quality optionality plays are a close second (if you are a believer in much higher gold prices). I especially like quality development optionality plays, such as Revival Gold (RVG:CA). I can buy it today for $12.80 an oz in the ground, and the downside risk seems limited (as long as gold prices don't fall and the mine gets built). Conversely, the upside could easily be multiples of $12.80 if it makes it into production.

I do recognize that there are a plethora of risks that Revival has to overcome to get into production. In fact, from experience, I know that only about 20% to 25% of quality development plays tend to pay off with a substantial return. So, you have to get lucky to make a big return on a development play. Moreover, many of these development plays lose money.

This is why I like to combine a development play with an optionality play. The optionality side of the equation has a better risk reward. Even if Revival doesn't build and operate the mine, if the price of gold rises substantially, so should the value of their gold in the ground.

What Makes a Good Optionality Play (Development)

I prefer development optionality plays because of this dual path for potential upside returns. You have the gold in the ground, plus you have the potential for future free cash flow if the mine is built.

Ideally, you want to buy gold in the ground for less than $20 an oz, and preferably at less than $10 an oz. Often development plays will expand their deposit (from ongoing drilling exploration), and you can pad their current resource size (especially when management gives guidance that the deposit is going to grow in size). For instance, Revival Gold only has 4 million oz's today, but they are giving guidance that it will reach 5 million oz's. The chance of it reaching 5 million oz's is quite good, and I feel confident using that total in my valuation.

It is important to recognize that if a company can add additional oz's via exploration, then you are buying them cheaper per oz today (versus their current market cap).

Step one of finding a good development optionality play is to find a developer with a significant amount of gold in the ground that is either really cheap today (valued at less than $20 per oz in the ground), or will be once they drill it out (and add a lot more ounces).

Step two is two look for red flags that could prevent a high return even if gold prices rise. We can assume gold will reach $2,500, but that does not mean that an optionality play will necessarily participate in that price movement.

We want to own development stocks that are likely to participate. This means they need a path to production, or will likely obtain a path once gold prices rise. Ideally, I want a stock like Revival that is steadily advancing its project toward production at current gold prices, and has a good path to production. Today, it looks like nothing is going to prevent Revival from building their mine, other than them accepting an offer to be acquired (which would be awful for shareholders who want large returns).

Optionality plays like Revival are actually hard to find (it is only cheap today because of the current terrible sentiment for gold miners). Instead, we are usually analyzing companies with less favorable risk/reward profiles. Many of these companies will be stuck and having trouble moving their projects forward because of low gold/prices. So, we have to gamble (speculate) that higher gold prices will allow them to move their projects forward.

Here is where it gets interesting. A development optionality play can also be considered an exploration optionality play. Why? Because it can be acquired by a larger company before the mine is built. Thus, the same dynamics that are pushing up the value of an exploration company (gold in the ground) will push up the value of a development company. So, once gold prices rise, a development optionality play should become more valuable, even if they do nothing.

The wild card for the valuation of optionality plays is M&A activity. If companies with large gold deposits begin getting acquired for large amounts (per oz), then that should lift the valuations for most companies with large deposits. M&A is the trigger that will allow development companies (if they don't have too many red flags) to suddenly be able to move forward with their projects. Why? Because a higher valuation will allow them to raise money.

A good path to production means many things. First, you want the project to be in a good location, preferably in a mining district where other mines are operating. Second, you want it to be somewhat advanced, with at least a PEA and preferably a PFS. Third, you don't want permitting to take more than 2-3 years. Fourth, you don't want the capex to be so high that they won't be able to finance it. Fifth, you want the management team to be competent enough to build and operate the mine. These are just some important considerations that you need to be aware of as a speculator in gold mining development optionality plays.

The stronger the path to production (and the fewer red flags), the more likely a development optionality play will blast off and participate when we get higher gold/silver prices.

What Makes a Good Optionality Play (Exploration)

Exploration plays are often very similar to development plays, with regard to the path to production. Quite often, an exploration company will de-risk a project and take it all the way to a construction decision before selling it.

The main difference in these situations is the value of the gold in the ground. At a construction decision point in time, if a developer builds the mine, the gold in the ground could be worth more than 2x (or more) what an exploration company can sell it for.

Today, gold in the ground sold before construction is going for about $10 to $50 an oz. For example, Hecla (HL) recently acquired ATAC Resources (the deal has not yet been finalized) for $23 million, and ATAC has 2.3M oz, plus 400,000 acres with 20 deposits to explore. So, they paid $10 per oz, plus they get all of the exploration potential for free. How much money has ATAC's shareholders spent exploring to find those 2.3 million oz's? I can tell you that it was a lot more than $23 million. I had ATAC Resources as an optionality play, but then they got taken out by Hecla.

I expect the average price paid for gold in the ground to increase significantly once gold reaches $2,500. At that time, once we have a few M&A deals, the floor price should jump. We should see some deals where companies pay $150 or even $200 an oz for gold in the ground (for advanced projects). These deals will raise the floor for what companies expect to be paid.

Note that how advanced a project is will impact the value of the gold in the ground. The more advanced, the better. The economics of the project will also impact the value. Also, the grade of the deposit, which always impacts economics, will impact the value (the higher the grade, the more likely it is to be economic). A recent PEA or PFS is always good to determine the general economics of a project. If a report isn't recent, then the costs are likely understated (since COVID costs have increased significantly). Permitting requirements will impact the price. Water and other infrastructure issues will impact the price. And, of course, location is crucial. These are some of the red flags that can impact the value per oz in the ground.

While Revival is an optimal optionality play, Tudor Gold (TUD:CA), which has 18 million oz's in the ground (likely to increase to over 20 million oz's), has much more risk. Why? Because it is not an advanced project and doesn't even have a PEA yet. Permitting alone will take at least 5 years, and it still needs a PEA, PFS, and a feasibility study. All of this will take a lot of time and money. Plus, it does not have good infrastructure, which will add additional costs and reduce the economics. So, Tudor does not have a good path to production.

If Tudor doesn't have a good path to production, then why is it on my list? Well, for a few reasons. First, the project is growing in size. Second, it is valued at under $10 per oz. Third, it is in Canada. Fourth, it is likely to get mined. Fifth, insiders own about 45% and are not likely to give it away.

I like Tudor as a long-term optionality play, but I recognize that the risk is above average, even for a speculation stock. I like it for one reason. If M&A drives up the value of gold in the ground for large gold projects (which are becoming rare), then it should be worth a lot more than $10 per oz. Of course, share dilution could eat into the upside. That is one of the risks with all optionality plays.

I will admit that Tudor is not an ideal optionality play, and many investors will not be interested. The risk/reward is much better for projects that are more advanced.

My Top 50 Optionality List:

My spreadsheet below can easily be created by you. The only column that is a variable is column G (in green). You can decide what future price you want to use as the estimated future value per oz.

For optionality plays, I only use developers (Dev) and project generators (PG). I consider developers to be companies who are building their first mine. I consider project generators to be exploration companies that have no intention of being a mine operator.

The list below includes the following columns:

A) Company Name

B) Company Type

C) FD (fully diluted) market cap on March 14th.

D) Current ounces in the ground (from my research).

E) Expected ounces in the ground in the near future (from my research).

F) Calculated current value per oz. (FD Market Cap / Expected Ounces).

G) Estimated future value per oz. (at $2,500 gold). Note: I'm using $1, $2, and $3 for silver miners.

H) Estimated future mkt cap (Expected Ounces x Estimated Future Value Per oz).

I) Upside potential (Estimated Future Mkt Cap vs Current FD Mkt Cap).

50 Optionality Plays (www.goldstockdata.com) 50 Optionality Plays (www.goldstockdata.com)

Disclaimer

As a caveat/disclaimer, recognize that all gold and silver mining companies are speculative investments due to the high-risk nature of precious metals mining, but especially juniors. Only invest what you can afford to lose.