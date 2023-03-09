Endeavour Mining: Solid West African Gold Producer

Summary

  • Endeavour Mining plc revenues for 4Q22 were $624.7 million, with a net loss of $262.1 million. Adjusted earnings were $65 million or $0.26 per share.
  • Gold production for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 355,225 Au ounces, and sold 352,448 Au ounces at an AISC of approximately $954/oz.
  • Endeavour Mining is paying a semi-annual dividend of approximately $0.41 per share or a dividend yield of 3.8%.
  • I recommend buying Endeavour Mining plc stock between $19.8 and $19.5 with potential lower support at $18.25.
Rocks and Minerals - Pyrite

lissart

Introduction

The London-based Endeavour Mining plc (TSX:EDV:CA, LSE: EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) is one of the largest gold producers in West Africa, with six operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects

Map

EDVMF Assets map (EDVMF Presentation)

Chart

EDVMF Yearly production history (Fun Trading)

Table

EDVMF Dividend and buyback program (EDVMF Presentation)

Chart

EDVMF 1-Year chart gold and copper prices (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading)

Revenues were $624.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 22.9% from a year ago and up 10.1% sequentially.

Revenues increased sequentially mainly due to higher gold sales from the Sabodala-Massawa, Ity, and Wahgnion mines and a higher realized gold price of $1,758 per ounce in 4Q22.

The net loss attributable to shareholders was $262.1 million or $1.06 per diluted share in 4Q22 compared to a net loss of $102.7 million or $0.44 per diluted share in 4Q21. In the press release:

The Group recognised a non-cash impairment of $360.3 million in FY-2022 consisting of $163.3 million and $197.0 million in relation to the mining interest at the Boungou and Wahgnion mines, respectively

The operating cash flow was $310.8 million in 4Q22, down from $355.8 million in 4Q21.

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Cash and cash equivalent and investment were $962.3 million, and the debt (including current) was $824.7 million at the end of December 2022. The company remains net debt-free, with net cash of $137.6 million. Liquidity is now $1.53 billion with a net debt /LMT EBITDA of under 0.5X
Table

EDVMF Debt situation (EDVMF Presentation)

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Gold production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Gold production per mine 4Q21 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Gold price and AISC history (Fun Trading)

TABLE

EDVMF Sabodala Project update (EDVMF Presentation)

Table

EDVMF Lafigue Project (EDVMF Presentation)

Table

EDVMF 2023 Guidance (EDVMF Presentation)

Chart

EDVMF TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

EDVMF forms a descending triangle pattern, with resistance at $21.5 and support at $19.7.

