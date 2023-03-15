Medical Properties Trust: Bearish Victory Declared, Walking Away

Mar. 17, 2023 11:53 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)47 Comments
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Marketplace

Summary

  • MPW was one of the worst equity REITs. Poor risk management drove poor performance. Dividend coverage stinks. Cut possible. Management hasn't impressed me with its ability to move quickly.
  • To be more specific, in the short term, a dividend cut is possible. In the long term, a dividend cut is extremely likely. Math matters, even though people are bad at it.
  • When we adjust the AFFO calculations to create Higher Quality AFFO, we see the payout ratio moves above 100%.
  • Shareholders brag about insider ownership. I think they should consider the net $119 million sold by insiders. While insider sales were big, insider buys were bunk.
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Young man masked as a bear for Surva ritual

My job is done. I can finally take off the bear suit.

Didi_Lavchieva/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last night, an extended version of this MPW article was sent to subscribers of The REIT Forum.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is

The best article on Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Chart of the best medical properties trust stock rating on Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Table with FFO calculations

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust low quality AFFO

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust dividend sustainability

The REIT Forum

Insider ownership disappoints

The REIT Forum, author calculations using data from Insider Cow

Bank of America fails at rating Medical Properties Trust

Seeking Alpha

How much money did you lose buying MPW too early?

We are the only service on Seeking Alpha that warned our investors to get the heck out of MPW before it plunged. Isn't that worth taking a trial? If you don't like it, you can cancel online with only a few mouse clicks. We're trying to make it easy for investors.


This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
58.2K Followers
Author of The REIT Forum
The #1 REIT Service For Those Targeting Strong Total Returns
You want to be on The REIT Forum because it is the #1 REIT research service on Seeking Alpha measured by returns. Period. See our Tipranks page. How did we get there? We did a better job of managing risk and discovering opportunities. We didn’t jump into trashy high-yield equity REITs with the rest of the crowd. We cover securities for trading and securities for the buy-and-hold investor. We are clear about the difference and that enabled us to perform better since inception and better in 2020.


Securities for the buy-and-hold investor generally carry much lower risk. If we enter a high-risk position, we plan to capitalize on a change in the valuation. We monitor those positions very carefully, rather than hoping everything turns out well over the next several years. That’s why we have so few losses in our investing.


We post our portfolio for you. You also get real-time alerts on every trade we place. Our reasoning for placing a trade is explained in clear English. You can even see the exact trades with the images we include from our stock accounts. We don’t offer you several different “portfolios”, instead, we show you exactly what we own, when we bought it, and how we are doing in that position. We make it simple for investors to follow our strategy.


You’ll find several reports on The REIT Forum that don’t get posted to the public side of Seeking Alpha. Many of our public reports are dramatically reduced versions of subscriber articles. If you enjoy our public articles, you’ll love the content we keep for subscribers.


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have no position in MPW's equity, bonds, or options. We do have a large amount invested in other REITs, preferred shares, and some BDCs. We backup our research by actually buying the stocks, issuing trade alerts in real time, and keep a clear record of each trade (open and closed) for our members to see.

Recommended For You

Comments (47)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.