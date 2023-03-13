DBMF: Driving Through The Rearview Mirror

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.54K Followers

Summary

  • DBMF offers access to the Commodity Trend asset class.
  • DBMF's strategy works by analyzing the returns of top performing CTAs to identify trades that can replicate those performances. By design, there is a lagged effect.
  • With market volatility rapidly rising to 2008/2009 levels, I think investors should consider raising cash instead of looking to CTA strategies like DBMF to save the day.
Winding Mountain Road, Maloja Pass, Swiss Alps

Bim/E+ via Getty Images

In November, I downgraded the iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF), as I saw the main trends the fund was betting on was inflecting and based on DBMF's methodology, it could take months before the portfolio adjusts to

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.54K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.