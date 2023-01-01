Manufacturing Activity Continues To Weaken

Mar. 17, 2023 12:23 PM ET
Summary

  • Manufacturing survey data is extremely weak, although there are several reasons why this may not be as bad as it seems.
  • Flat/declining demand, along with elevated inventories, means that manufacturing activity is likely to remain under pressure for an extended period of time.
  • Manufacturing survey data and PPI inflation, both show that upstream inflation is normalizing and deflation is in the pipeline.

3d render of automatic car production line with robotic arms welding parts

alvarez

Manufacturing survey data came in extremely weak in February, which is concerning given that evidence of economic weakness is mounting. Interpretation of this data needs to be tempered by the fact that:

  • These are diffusion indices that show a
Future General Activity Diffusion Index

Figure 1: Future General Activity Diffusion Index (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Manufacturing Employment Data

Figure 2: Manufacturing Employment

Manufacturing Hires and Change in Manufacturing Labor Productivity

Figure 3: Manufacturing Hires and Change in Manufacturing Labor Productivity (source: Created by author using data from BLS)

Manufacturing Average Weekly Hours

Figure 4: Manufacturing Average Weekly Hours (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Manufacturing Average Hourly Earnings Growth

Figure 5: Manufacturing Average Hourly Earnings Growth (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Retailer Inventories and Manufacturing Future General Activity

Figure 6: Retailer Inventories and Manufacturing Future General Activity (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Real Retail Sales Growth

Figure 7: Real Retail Sales Growth (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Manufacturing Survey Data - Prices Paid and Received

Figure 8: Manufacturing Survey Data - Prices Paid and Received (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Manufacturing PPI Inflation

Figure 9: Manufacturing PPI Inflation (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

