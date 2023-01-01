alvarez

Manufacturing survey data came in extremely weak in February, which is concerning given that evidence of economic weakness is mounting. Interpretation of this data needs to be tempered by the fact that:

These are diffusion indices that show a relative change. Data may just be declining from extremely strong to strong.

There is a bullwhip effect working its way through supply chains. A period of strength is now being followed by a period of weakness, independent of end market demand.

Figure 1: Future General Activity Diffusion Index (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Not only is manufacturing activity weakening, the manufacturing labor market is also beginning to soften. While employment is still fairly strong, it is not growing as rapidly as it was, and expectations of future employment are falling fast.

Figure 2: Manufacturing Employment Data (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Manufacturing industry hiring is down from its peaks, and stagnating labor productivity growth suggests that hiring could be set to fall further, particularly if end market demand continues to decline.

Figure 3: Manufacturing Hires and Change in Manufacturing Labor Productivity (source: Created by author using data from BLS)

Average weekly hours are down significantly from recent peaks and expectations of future hours continue to fall. A fall in hours would normally be expected to precede an outright decline in employment.

Figure 4: Manufacturing Average Weekly Hours (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Hourly earnings growth is still reasonably strong growth, although down significantly from recent highs. Hourly earnings are likely to come under pressure if manufacturing activity continues to weaken.

Figure 5: Manufacturing Average Hourly Earnings Growth (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

While manufacturing activity was always likely to decline from post-COVID highs, this process is likely being exacerbated by a supply chain bullwhip effect. Throughout the entire supply chain, consumers and organizations over ordered in response to strong demand and supply chain bottlenecks. As demand has normalized and supply chain constraints eased, this has resulted in excess inventories which now must be worked through.

This is not a unique situation, manufacturing activity often falls in response to high inventories and pick-up when inventories are low. The magnitude of the situation caused by COVID may cause an extended downturn though.

Figure 6: Retailer Inventories and Manufacturing Future General Activity (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

This situation could be exacerbated by the fact that the rapid rise in interest rates has impacted investments and consumer spending is being pressured by high inflation. Real retail sales have been flat for an extended period and this situation is likely to continue or possibly even deteriorate as the year progresses.

Figure 7: Real Retail Sales Growth (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Recent manufacturing survey data also supports the notion that inflationary pressures are continuing to ease. While inflation in the manufacturing sector may not be back to normal yet, it certainly appears to be heading in that direction. PPI data suggests that manufacturing prices could be declining on a YoY basis by May, particularly if commodity prices remain flat or fall and manufacturing activity continues to moderate.

Figure 8: Manufacturing Survey Data - Prices Paid and Received (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve) Figure 9: Manufacturing PPI Inflation (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Manufacturing data is beginning to look weak, which is not supportive of a strong economy. This situation is probably being exacerbated by a supply chain bullwhip effect. It should also be noted that manufacturing is only a relatively small contributor to economic activity in most developed economies and a decline in manufacturing is simply a reflection of problems elsewhere in the economy.