Art Wager

After reporting a beat to Q4 earnings expectations, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) rallied on hopes a strong dividend would continue. The management team provided a large range of financial outcomes for 2023 and investors shouldn't assume the best possible outcome. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock after this initial rally heading into a big dividend payout for Q4.

Last Material Dividend

ZIM surprised the market by reporting a bigger Q4 EPS than the market forecasts. The quarterly numbers are volatile, so the real surprise was the company announcing a $6.40 dividend for the quarter, with a 14% true-up for the full year.

The debate prior to the quarter was whether the shipping company would pay the 20% true-up portion of the dividend part of the policy to pay 30% to 50% of annual earnings. ZIM automatically pays 30% of the quarterly earnings via a quarterly payout, with 20% left over for an annual true-up.

The company earned $38.35 for the year and had already paid dividends of $10.55 for 2022. The Q4 announced dividend of $6.40 covers a Q4'22 earnings payout of $1.03, with the remaining $5.37 for the 14% true-up.

Importantly, ZIM decided to only pay 14% out of the potential 20% true-up dividend. The company sent a mixed picture to shareholders, considering the balance sheet has $4.6 billion in cash and the dividend payout of $769 million reduces the cash balance to ~$3.8 billion.

Aggressive Guidance

The market has generally viewed the ZIM earnings report as positive due to the company providing solid 2023 guidance as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8-$2.2 Billion

Adjusted EBIT of $100-$500 Million.

Naturally, the numbers are far below the earnings level of 2022. ZIM earned an adjusted EBITDA of $7.54 billion last year, with EBIT of $6.15 billion. Unfortunately for shareholders that held last year, the stock value is all based on the 2023 guidance and not the 2022 results.

With a lot of questions regarding whether ZIM would remain profitable during the tough container shipping rates of 2023 and 2024 due to new vessels coming on market, the company somewhat shocked the market with a positive EBIT guidance for the year.

As my previous research highlighted, container shipping rates continue to plunge to pre-covid lows, if not below. In fact, the Drewry World Container Index fell again in the last week by 1%, to $1,790.

Source: Drewry

The Drewry index hasn't even reached bottom yet, and the Q1 earnings period is almost over. The guidance from ZIM appears to focus on this key statement from the CEO, Eli Glickman, on the Q4'22 earnings call:

We think that, the market is close to reaching a bottom before the demand starts to come back. And as a result, we expect that we will have a positive effect on the overall freight rates.

The management team is predicting a rebound in shipping rates in 2H'23 due to increasing demand. The move appears puzzling due to ZIM alone having 41 new build ships with an expected delivery in the next 2 years. The company only has 152 vessels operating right now, leading to a massive boost in container ship supply at a time when demand isn't overly strong.

The CFO went on to confirm this issue on the Q4'22 earnings call:

The backdrop against we are providing guidance today is extremely challenging. The supply demand imbalance points to oversupply in '23 and '24.

Our view of the market doesn't see container shipping rates rebounding in the 2H of the year, unless it's from a far lower level. What is interesting is that analysts now predict larger losses for ZIM, even into 2025.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The shipping company guided to 2023 EBIT of $300 million, at the midpoint. Based on 2022 numbers, the primary costs excluded from these numbers are the finance costs and taxes.

Even a repeat of the ~$100+ million in finance expenses in 2023 only cuts the EBIT to income before taxes of ~$200 million. ZIM still produces a small annual profit at this level.

What actually matters is that ZIM would only appear to report a small loss at the lower-end range of EBIT. Analysts vastly disagree with a $2+ EPS loss forecast for the years of 2023 through 2025 requiring a negative EBIT topping $100 million and probably exceeding $300 million based on 120 million shares outstanding.

The key here is that under a scenario where management is correct and EBIT hits $300 million, ZIM only produces net income in the $150 million range due to financing costs and taxes. The company would produce an EPS in the $1.25 range and a 30% dividend payout amounts to a $0.375 dividend before the 2023 true-up.

ZIM won't pay much of a dividend under this scenario, confirming the Q4'22 dividend was the last "material" dividend in this cycle. Under the analysts' scenario, the company losses money and doesn't pay a dividend for the next 2 to 3 years.

The shipping company has a strong balance sheet with a large cash balance of $3.8 billion after paying the large Q4 dividend. ZIM does have lease and loan liabilities of $4.3 billion plus new builds coming onto the balance sheet this year. A competitive shipping market could leave the shipping company with charters struggling to find attractive spot rates, considering management targets 50% of the vessels at the spot market.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has the capital to survive a scenario where profits disappear for a few years. Unfortunately, the stock isn't appealing up at $24.50 with profits still likely to disappear this year.

Under the best-case scenario outlined by management, ZIM produces a small profit this year and pays a minimal dividend for 2023. A dividend yield in the 2% to 3% range won't impress investors.

Under the more likely scenario backed by analysts, the container shipping company loses money due to oversupply in the container shipping market leading to lower stock prices for an extended period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. investors won't stick around without a dividend payment.