Dan Kitwood

Catching falling knives

Trying to catch a falling knife is a difficult trick - very impressive when done right and hugely dangerous at any time. But that's the way we should perhaps be looking at Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS).

To grasp what's happening here we've got to understand how bank balance sheets work. The gradations of equity, bonds, deposits and so on. But more importantly we need to understand how central banks interact with banks.

Capital structures

So, a bank takes in deposits and makes loans. Yes, we can think of modern monetary theory and agree that the loan comes first then it's funded by finding a deposit. But this makes no difference at this point. If the deposits flee then the bank has a serious problem. For the loans take time to call in and get the money for, the deposits can flee quickly.

This is a bank runs a.k.a. the movie 'It's a Wonderful Life'. Yes, OK, we all know this.

The bank always keeps some short term cash or equivalents around - the liquidity ratio - to handle likely deposit outflows. We all know this too.

OK, what happens when the rat run of deposits out is greater than the liquidity reserve? The bank has to sell those loans and or bonds positions (from te point of view of the bank they're both loans out, assets) for whatever they can get. If there are substantial losses in doing so it can run out of capital covering those losses and so it's bust. Assets (capital and loans) are now lower than liabilities (deposits) it's bust.

Central banks

This is all well-known of course. But we need to grasp the next stage. Because for a century and a half (it was Bagehot who pithily expressed it) the process has been that the central bank of the jurisdiction has a look at the books of the bank. If it's merely illiquid then it can lend against those assets (at par or market, depends) and so provide unlimited cash to cover the liquidity gap.

This is important. In my view, Dhierin Bechai gets the implication of this the wrong way around in his otherwise excellent piece of yesterday:

Just consider the fact that until most of yesterday they kept pointing out their capital ratios are strong... hours later they lended $50 billion or so from the SNB.

But the Swiss National Bank (the Swiss central bank) lending against the security of that loan book is exactly the proof I need that the capital ratios are probably strong.

If CS is bust - that is there's no left capital there - then SNB would presumably take over CS as the Fed took over SIVB. That the SNB is willing to provide liquidity is evidence - strong evidence too - that there is the capital there, that CS is suffering a liquidity problem, not a solvency one.

There is alternative evidence

Bank capital structures aren't just equity capital and deposits. There are gradations. There are bonds the bank has issued (as opposed to invested in) as well. So bond prices do give us an insight into what others think of the capital structure. That CS bonds are trading well below par is not one of those good signs.

For, if CS does go down then obviously the equity goes to zero. But the bonds also get clipped by order of seniority (actually, juniority, but I'm not convinced that's a word). For example:

Bonds of Credit Suisse Group AG tumbled in Wednesday trading to levels typically associated with distress. The bank's 6.373% debt due 2026 dropped 19.75 cents to 68 cents on the dollar as of 9.18 a.m. in New York, for a spread of about 2,000 basis points, according to Trace. Its 9.016% coupon debt due November 2033 plummeted nearly 31 cents to 65 cents on the dollar. -Bloomberg (March 15, 2023)

That's a lot of people worrying that the bonds are going to lose out.

Co Co bonds

There's also a special level of bonds called "co co"s. Contingent convertibles. These are, in good times, bonds. In bad times - OK, in really bad times - they get forcibly converted to equity. Except no equity is actually issued, the bank just keeps the bond proceeds and the investor gets nothing.

There's a list of CS co cos here. The terms of one of them are here. One thing we can note is that the interest CS has had to pay on them has been rising - strongly - over time and new issuances. So, concerns have been rising over time.

The current large issue outstanding is this:

The embattled Swiss lender's $1.65 billion of 9.75% perpetual contingent capital notes - a type of junior securities - were quoted at 39.89 cents Wednesday which is the likely pricing for something in delinquency rather than merely distress. -Bloomberg (March 15, 2023)

If it were possible to take a gamble on these bonds then I would. But they're not for retail investors - not registered to be such in either the EU or U.S. (not even registered with the SEC). So it's OTC bond market stuff with a minimum size of $200k (nominal that is) and that's going to be far too rich for most of us as a trade size. Well, certainly is for me. Even though at that price the yield is 25%. Also, assume that CS survives this and they'll call it in at par as soon as they're able to. But if we can't trade it we can't trade it.

Also, for anyone thinking of this, do note that this bond could go to zero. It's right there in the offer docs. It doesn't gain some share or split of the remains - if "the event" happens then it goes to zero, period.

Bond prices are saying distress, equity distress.....

And yet the central bank, the SNB, is saying liquidity, not a capital shortage. And the SNB are the people who have more insight (you have to tell the central bank everything, after all) than everyone else.

This makes me think that Credit Suisse has a bull case. Which is, exactly, that the SNB is providing liquidity. Something it would only be doing if it was sure - as sure as it can be at least - that the capital position is secure, that it's liquidity which is the problem.

My view

I am therefore bull on Credit Suisse. This isn't being just a contrarian either. It's looking at what we know about how bank balance sheets work and the interaction with central banks. If the SNB thinks that CS has a capital problem then it would be demanding the triggering of the co cos, setting out to take over CS and so on. The one thing it would not be doing, if it thought that CS had lost its capital, is lending against security.

The SNB is lending against security. It thinks the capital base is fine. Or good enough, at least.

Where I could be wrong

Well, obviously there are many who disagree. The prices of those bonds - let alone the co cos - indicate that many do think there's a capital problem there. Being contrarian is one thing but bucking markets so entirely leads, among sensible people, to thoughts that perhaps our own analysis is wrong.

The investor view

None of us are going to go play in $200k minimum markets, that's something for those far richer and more sophisticated than we are. Therefore, despite the attractions, those co cos are out of bounds for us (let alone the varied legal reasons and no retail investors etc).

But a modest play on the bull side in Credit Suisse equity seems justified. This absolutely is not widows and orphans stuff, this is not stonks to the Moon with everything. But somewhere between beer and gambling money would seem justified on the upside.