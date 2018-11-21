Catalyst Watch: FOMC Meeting (Podcast)

Catalyst watch for the week of March 19. Seeking Alpha Associate News Editor, Kevin Curran explains what could result from the FOMC meeting on March 21, 22, following the recent events surrounding Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB), Signature Bank (SBNY) and First Republic Bank (FRC). Kevin gives an earnings and conference preview. He says to look for reports from Foot Locker (FL) and Nike (NKE). In addition, Nvidia (NVDA) is hosting a conference and one of the major topics is AI. Finally, in light of the banking crisis, will the Fed hold? Look out for our survey in Monday’s Wall Street Breakfast newsletter.

