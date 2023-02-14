Franklin Wireless: Small-Cap Tech Company Recovering With 5G Tailwinds

Mar. 17, 2023 12:40 PM ETFranklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL)
Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.52K Followers

Summary

  • Franklin Wireless is a 5G hotspot and software provider which has major carriers as customers, such as AT&T and T-Mobile.
  • The company reported strong financial results for Q4,22 as its revenue increased by close to 400% and its losses declined as a portion of revenue.
  • One of its customers, Verizon, previously recalled 2.5 million hotspots due to alleged "overheating" in 15 units. The financial impact of this is still unknown.

5G sign

Olemedia

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) is a leading provider of wireless networking solutions such as 5G mobile hotspots, routers and even tracking technology. The company has had its stock price butchered by more than 80% since December 2020, which was mainly driven by a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Net Sales

Net Sales (Q4,22 report)

Franklin Wireless

5G Wifi 6 hotspot for T-Mobile (Franklin Wireless)

Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless (Q4,22 SEC report)

Balance Sheet

Balance Sheet (Q4,22 SEC filing)

Franklin Wireless stock valuation 1

Franklin Wireless stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Franklin Wireless stock valuation 2

Franklin Wireless stock valuation 2 (Franklin Wireless)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.52K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FKWL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.