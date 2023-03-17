Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPHRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCPK:CPHRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 17, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Mull - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Jacobs - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Loe - Leede Jones Gable

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cipher Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Friday, March 17, 2023.

On behalf of the speakers that follow, listeners are cautioned that today’s presentation and the responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Canadian provincial securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Certain material factors or assumptions are implied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For additional information about factors that could cause results to vary, please refer to the risks identified in the company’s annual information form and other filings with Canadian regulatory authorities. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the date made.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Craig Mull, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the company. Please go ahead, Mr. Mull.

Craig Mull

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining the call. Today, I will begin by providing an overview of our business and strategy, then dive into the financial updates of our product portfolio, which continue to generate strong returns and cash flows. Lastly, I will discuss our pipeline and future growth plans before turning it over to Bryan for insights into our financial performance.

