Yalla Records Stable Revenue, Prepares For Next Growth Stage

Mar. 17, 2023 1:11 PM ETYalla Group Limited (YALA)
Bamboo Works
Summary

  • Yalla Group’s revenue rose 11.2% in the fourth quarter, but its profit fell 13% on heavier spending for new initiatives aimed at jumpstarting its growth.
  • Its paying users grew 47.8% to 12.5 million during the quarter, and beta testing for its first two hard-core games wrapped up.
  • The bottom line is that Yalla is certainly profitable enough and has the enviable title as the largest Middle Eastern-based online social networking and gaming company, according to a recent research report from market research firm Frost & Sullivan.

The social networking and gaming company’s revenue rose despite one-off impact from the World Cup in Qatar, as it continued sowing the seeds for its next stage of growth.

