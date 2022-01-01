Sight Sciences: All Eyes On Growth

Mar. 17, 2023 1:21 PM ETSight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT)
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Marketplace

Summary

  • Sight Sciences posted strong revenue growth and narrower losses in the most recent quarter.
  • I expect Sight Sciences to sustain a fast pace of topline expansion in 2023 and beyond, considering its Q4 2022 metrics and growth potential for its core OMNI product.
  • I am assigning a Buy rating to Sight Sciences, as I think that a single-digit forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple undervalues the stock in view of its growth potential.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

Look here please

Zorica Nastasic/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating assigned to Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) stock is a Buy. SGHT's Q4 2022 financial performance was pretty good, and the company's 2023 growth outlook is reasonably favorable. My Buy rating

Sight Sciences' Key Products

SGHT's January 2023 Corporate Presentation

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e., buying assets at a discount, e.g., net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e., buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
10.03K Followers
Uncover cheap stocks, great businesses listed in Asia focusing on HongKong
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors searching for attractive Asia-listed investment opportunities  with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards both deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).


Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.