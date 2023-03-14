Charles Schwab: This Is A Unique Opportunity To Be Greedy

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18K Followers

Summary

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation has seen its valuation decline almost 30% since March 8, 2023.
  • The brokerage has a strong liquidity position and a healthy franchise in the financial services market. The company also continued to attract new deposit inflows lately.
  • The market's fear has created an investment opportunity here in The Charles Schwab Corporation.

Financial Analyst Working on a Computer with Multi-Monitor Workstation with Real-Time Stocks, Commodities and Exchange Market Charts. Businessman Works in Investment Bank Downtown Office at Night.

gorodenkoff

Given the current situation in the financial markets, I believe The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) offers a unique investment opportunity at a discounted valuation. Schwab is a diversified, multi-national financial services company with a huge client asset base, a strong (reaffirmed) liquidity position, and

Source: Charles Schwab

Source: Charles Schwab

Source: Charles Schwab

Source: Charles Schwab

Source: Nasdaq

Source: Nasdaq

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW, FRC, PACW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.