GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 17, 2023 12:59 PM ETGeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), WGSWW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.38K Followers

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tricia Truehart - Head IR

Katherine Stueland - CEO

Kevin Feeley - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies

Matthew Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Vidyun Bais - BTIG

Joseph Flanagan - Cowen

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to GeneDx' Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Head of Investor Relations, Tricia Truehart. Please go ahead.

Tricia Truehart

Thank you, Latif, and thank you to everyone who is joining us today on this call. I'm Tricia Truehart, Head of Investor Relations at GeneDx. On the call today, we have Katherine Stueland, Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Feeley, Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier today, GeneDx released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. A copy of the press release and our fourth quarter earnings slide deck are available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

Additionally, these forward-looking statements, particularly our 2023 financial guidance, our expectations for revenue growth, gross margin and profitability over the next several years and our expected cost savings and reduction in cash burn involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. For a list and description of the risks and uncertainties associated with GeneDx' business, please refer to the Risk Factors

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.