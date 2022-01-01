Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

On March 15, I published an article on Apollo Global Management (APO) and its fully-owned subsidiary Athene (ATH), and one of the readers suggested checking Athene's preferred stocks. Mea culpa! I did not mention preferreds, but they are worth checking out.

Athene's preferred stocks

First of all, about the corporate structure. Apollo Global Management has two fully owned subsidiaries: Apollo Asset Management ("AAM" - old, pre-merger Apollo) and Athene Holding Ltd. ("AHL", a Bermuda corporation) which is a retirement specialist in the business of issuing or reinsuring deferred annuities. Both have preferred stocks, but we will focus here only on AHL's five issues: (ATH.PA), (ATH.PB), (ATH.PC), (NYSE:ATH.PD), and (ATH.PE) that are listed in the table below (for some reason only some of them are searchable on SA):

Author

Some comments are needed to this table:

All issues are non-cumulative.

All issues are qualified in the sense they are subject to a 15-20% maximum tax rate.

Series A will become floating at the call date, with a dividend rate of 3-month LIBOR+4.253%.

Series E is resettable (similar to Canadian preferred issues) on its call day and every 5 years after that at the rate of 5-year Treasury+3.962%.

We will not discuss some additional terms and conditions that will be triggered by rare events such as a change of control, etc., because of their low probability.

Series D preferred

In our opinion, the most exciting issue is Series D. Its yield is quite satisfactory for an investment-grade issue. But of course, it is its possible capital appreciation that makes it attractive.

Here is its trading history for the last year:

Yahoo Finance

The drop from ~$19 (on March 3) to ~$16 appears mostly related to the banking crisis (though $0.30 is attributable to the stock going ex-dividend). Recovery back to pre-crisis $18-19 (which is likely due to a lack of real risks as we will see in the next sections) will produce a 12.5-19% capital gain. We do not know how long this recovery will take exactly. If, for example, it takes less than a year, then together with a 7.6% yield, the total expected annualized return will be ~20%+. Based on what has happened so far, the crisis seems more about idiosyncratic cases (such as SVB (SIVB) or Credit Suisse (CS)) or some smaller regional banks. Because of quick supportive actions by governments and big banks and the limited scale of the crisis, we think the panic is unlikely to last more than several months.

In the longer term, rates may go down, which will produce more capital gains. In 2022, the issue was often trading above $21. In 2021, the issue was even trading above par. However, this scenario seems less probable as it means returning to the ultra-low-rate environment.

In case the Fed keeps raising rates (which seemed like the only option a week or so ago but is not so clear any longer), the capital gains are still very likely because further prolonged tightening assumes the banking crisis is in the rearview mirror.

Still, buying any preferred stock means credit and other risks should be analyzed.

Business risks

The most important business risk for Athene is a mass surrender of annuities by customers. By coincidence, we already reviewed this risk in yesterday's article and found it quite remote and not related to recent bank runs (please see the mentioned article for Athene's business description and more details about surrender risk).

Does Athene have any motivation to stop paying non-cumulative preferred dividends for any reason apart from the deteriorating credit situation? We do not think so.

GAAP statements of life insurers (Athene belongs to this industry even though it does not issue any policies besides annuities) are extremely convoluted and are affected by unrealized losses/gains of their assets and liabilities which are temporary in nature and will not become realized before many years from now (the average maturity of Athene's liabilities, i.e. annuities is 9 years). Typically, management and investors eliminate these mark-to-market movements and look at earnings through non-GAAP metrics. For Athene, the most important of them is called spread-related earnings ("SRE"). We can roughly compare it with operating net income.

SRE is very significant and gradually growing but not every year: in 2021 (before the merger with Apollo), it was $2.5B. In 2022, the number was $2.3B. In 2023, the company expects 20% growth in SRE.

SRE is reported after preferred dividends, which were only $141M in both 2021 and 2022. Financing costs were $257M and $289M in 2021 and 2022 respectively. In contrast, Athene is expected to pay out (and already paid out in 2022) $750M in common dividends to APO every year for the foreseeable future, reinvesting the retained earnings.

Credit risks

Luckily, Athene issued its presentation for fixed-income investors on February 22, and, for simplicity, we will reproduce some of its logic.

Company

First, Athene has A+ or equivalent rating from all three major credit rating agencies. Correspondingly, its preferred issues are investment-grade as well.

Secondly, it has two sources of additional capital:

2.3B in excess equity capital, i.e., capital over what regulators require. Even though AHL is a Bermuda company, its operating subsidiaries are US-based, and state insurance commissioners determine how much capital is sufficient to cover obligations.

It can issue additional debt if necessary. Both bullets are well-illustrated on the following slide:

Company

The last part of this slide shows that Athene has historically delivered low credit losses, which is a necessary checkmark to evaluate credit risks. This shows the quality of Athene's investment portfolio, which is dominated by investment-grade fixed income. Please see the details on the next slide:

Company

The next slide shows Athene's capital structure:

Company

The details of Athene's debt are in the slide below from its 10-K. Most of the notes are long-dated, with the earliest maturity in 2028.

Company

Another slide shows Athene's strong capital and liquidity positions:

Company

Apollo stated several times that Athene's financial strength is above its current credit rating, in-line with AA rating levels. Eventually, conservative rating agencies may catch up with it.

Conclusion

We do not see any signs of Athene's financial weakness and do not see any reasons beyond the banking panic for its preferred issues to trade that low.

Besides the financial arguments we cited here and in yesterday's article, there is a strong indirect argument in favor of Athene's superior capital strength: insider holdings.

Apollo acquired Athene on January 1, 2022, after 12 years of Athene being a stand-alone company. Insiders, primarily three of Apollo's founders and Athene's CEO, are holding close to 30% of the stock. The total market cap of APO is $34B after the recent drop. These numbers show the complete confidence that insiders have in Athene, in my view. In fact, Marc Rowan, Apollo's CEO, has been a co-author of Athene's project and knows the company very well. I find it difficult to believe he would have executed the acquisition and put his career and lifestyle in jeopardy without having this complete confidence.