Akumin Inc. (AKU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 17, 2023 1:35 PM ETAkumin Inc. (AKU), AKU:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.38K Followers

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 17, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Riadh Zine - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

David Kretschmer - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Noel Atkinson - Clarus

Endri Leno - National Bank

Rishi Parekh - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jennifer and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Akumin 2022 Year End Financial Results Research Analyst Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Riadh Zine, you may begin your conference.

Riadh Zine

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us for today’s presentation. My name is Riadh Zine and I am the Chairman and CEO of Akumin. I am joined today by David Kretschmer, our Chief Financial Officer. I want to thank all of you for taking the time to join us on this call. In today’s call, we will review the development at Akumin in 2022 and outline our strategy and initiatives for growth, discuss some of the factors that impacted our results in the past year, provide an overview of Akumin’s Q4 and full year 2022 results. David will go over some of our key operating and financial metrics and discuss our guidance for 2023. I will conclude the presentation and then we will proceed to Q&A. There is a slide deck that is meant to go along with our presentation today. A copy of it is available for download from the Investor Relations section of our website at akumin.com.

Before we begin, let me remind you that certain matters discussed in today’s conference call or answers that maybe given to questions asked could constitute forward-looking statements or information that are subject to risks or uncertainties relating to Akumin’s future financial and business performance. Actual

