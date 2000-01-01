Roman Tiraspolsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Structural changes in the financial markets are never pleasant to experience, as they require quite a bit of portfolio restructuring. This analysis covers Realty Income Corporation's (O) prospects after its latest dividend increase and a near-5% month-over-month drawdown. In our view, an objective investment outlook pertaining to Realty Income Corporation should be altered, given the changes we are experiencing in the economy and the financial markets alike. Although we believe the asset hosts certain positives, we are net bearish on its prospects for both systemic and idiosyncratic reasons.

Let us delve into a few of our latest findings.

Starting With A Few Positives

Operational Analysis

I want to save the broad-based portfolio overview for later, as I would first like to cover a timely idiosyncratic feature of the real estate investment trust, or REIT, which is its sale-leaseback strategy.

Realty Income Corporation has ramped up its sales-leasebacks program since 2015, in which the REIT provides liquidity to distressed sellers by buying their real estate and leasing the same properties back to them. In our opinion, Realty Income Corporation's sales-leaseback program can be advantageous in today's economy, as many firms will be looking for liquidity, allowing highly capitalized funds such as Realty Income Corporation to purchase properties at discounts.

In a recent deal, Realty Income Corporation acquired 415 single-tenant convenience store properties from EG Group for $1.5 billion. In our view, we anticipate Realty Income Corporation to complete numerous sale-leaseback deals in the coming years, which might end up being very profitable to the REIT and its investors.

Realty Income Corporation

Furthermore, Realty Income Corporation's low-volatility/long-tenure portfolio has yielded consistent occupancy. Keep in mind that the REIT leverages a core anchor technique by hosting high-profile tenants like Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), FedEx Corporation (FDX), Tesco PLC (OTCPK:TSCDF), and Walmart Inc. (WMT) to lure lower-profile tenants at significant premiums.

Realty Income Corporation

Lastly, readers must remember that this is a net lease REIT, allowing it to run at high margins by passing through much of its incremental input costs to tenants. Realty Income Corporation has a robust market position, providing it with serious negotiating power over tenants, resulting in low maintenance CapEx obligations. In essence, Realty Income is a REIT with "economies of scale."

Realty Income Corporation

Market-Based

A fundamental benefit to Realty Income Trust is its prolonged monthly dividend payout history, which stretches 633 months. The company recently increased its monthly dividend by 0.2%, accumulative to an annual forward yield of 4.84%.

As we all know by now, the financial sector's current wobbles and concerns about resilient macroeconomic headwinds have caused significant financial market volatility, heightening the possibility of tail risk. For those unaware, tail risk refers to an adverse outlier event such as a market crash or drawdown beyond the norm.

However, the good news for Realty Income Corporation investors is that the REIT is somewhat protected against tail risk, as it possesses constant dividend growth and low-volatility (beta of 0.8) features. To provide a premise for the latter, A study conducted by Schadner in 2018 suggests that U.S.-based assets with low volatility usually outperform the broader market during market turmoil. Moreover, tangible evidence from past returns suggests that Realty Income is less susceptible to losses than leading indices during economic wobbles.

Low-Volatility Stocks/REITs Backtested (SCHADNER, 2018)

Furthermore, as mentioned before, dividend growth and dividend consistency assets generally outperform the market during periods of weighted tail risk. This stems from the "bird in hand" theory, which states that investors are willing to attach less risk to constant dividend-paying assets than speculative ones. Although the study below is based on stocks, I would like to think that the fundamental idea behind it accounts for Realty Income Corporation as well.

Backtesting Stock Returns in Down Markets (Cheng, Srivastava, and Wang, 2018)

Risks Involved

Slow Sustainable Growth

As revealed in a later section titled "Value, What Value?", Realty Income Corporation suffers from low sustainable growth. In our opinion, the REIT's negative sustainable growth rate is due to its negative retention ratio stemming from a dividend payout ratio of 208.32%. In addition, we believe the REIT's profile is overly diverse and holds assets that might suffer from deterioration in the coming years.

Let me expand on the latter.

Firstly, this REIT has been operational since 1969 as a real estate investment firm. Although it continuously buys and sells, it still runs the risk of depreciating assets that suffer from impairment and deterioration. As such, the sustainable growth rate on rents can plateau. Moreover, it becomes challenging to allocate capital efficiently when a company is as diverse as Realty Income Corporation because you have to commit to a range of industries to stay competitive in each industry; this is known as conglomerate risk.

Industry Exposure (Realty Income Corporation)

Furthermore, the REIT is exposed to post-moderation and post-quantitative easing risk, which could drive down value appreciation and rental-based growth of its portfolio constituents.

The great moderation lasted between the early 1980s and ended in the early 2000s. Characterized by moderate inflation and moderate growth, the great moderation allowed for steady incremental returns from mundane assets such as real estate. Following the great moderation, a housing crisis emerged in 2008, resulting in a significant capital influx, which again supported almost every asset class you can find.

Both the great moderation and economic stimulus have ended and are highly unlikely to reoccur for years as resilient inflation coupled with elevated interest rates limits the scope of monetary policymakers to intervene with capital injection. Therefore, it is becoming increasingly likely that assets such as Realty Income Corporation will benefit from the economy in the coming years, as passive assets will probably be on the periphery until further notice.

In our opinion, the abrupt decline of commercial property prices in 2022 is only the start of an unfolding struggle for price appreciation in the real estate sector.

Commercial Property Price Index (Green Street)

Value, What Value?

Single-Stage NOI Model Output

As Realty Income Corporation is a mature REIT, I decided that a single-stage Net Operating Income Valuation Model would be sufficient to gather an implied intrinsic value for the security. Unfortunately, as displayed in the diagram below, the O REIT is significantly overvalued relative to its current market price, which sits around the $60 handle.

Although the single-stage valuation model does not provide a guarantee, it is used with reasonable success by many portfolio managers and retail investors alike.

Net Operating Income Per Share $1.27 Cost of Equity Capital (CAPM) 8.05% Sustainable Growth Rate -3.57% Going-In Cap Rate 11.62% Intrinsic Value Per Share $10.93 Click to enlarge

Model Inputs

The model inputs that were used are as follows.

Net Operating Income per Share multiple was extracted from Realty Income Corporation's latest 10-K. The revenue was adjusted by subtracting non-property-related revenue and backing out property-related expenses. Following the procedure, the absolute amount was divided by Realty Income Corporation's weighted share outstanding of 633,373,847.

Numbers Are Dollars In Thousands (Realty Income Corporation)

The Cost of Equity Capital and Sustainable Growth Rates were extrapolated from YCHARTS, presented by Seeking Alpha.

The Going-In Cap Rate was calculated by subtracting the Sustainable Growth Rate from CAPM.

Data by YCharts

Credit Risk

Another risk to Realty Income Corporation is rising credit spreads, which stem from economic uncertainty and elevated interest rates.

The fund's earnings presentation states that rising spreads do not pose a risk to cash flows, as a triple-net business model relies on external growth. However, the statement is vague because all assets benefit from external factors, and although rising spreads might not affect absolute cash flows, they influence discounted cash flows, which investors generally dislike, especially when higher discount rates are phased into cyclical industries.

We think higher credit spreads will jolt the cost of equity and sustain the elevated cost of debt. If realized, this will attach a risk premium to the REIT and dilute its fair value. Moreover, slower lending might cause the fund to use its internal equity to finance growth, consequently decreasing the prospect of dividend increases.

Blue Line resembles O's Top Clients' average credit spread, whereas the yellow line shows its broad-based portfolio's average credit spread.

Credit Spreads (Realty Income Corporation)

Final Word

Based on our analysis, Realty Income Corporation's prospects are glum, given its negative sustainable growth rate, which stems from various internal and external features. Furthermore, an absolute valuation of the asset implies that it is trading beyond its intrinsic value, likely due to investors' tendency to bid up dividend growth and low-volatility securities.

Lastly, we anticipate Realty Income Trust to suffer during the current economic trough, which is characterized by post-quantitative easing and post-moderation.