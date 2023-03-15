CIK: Remarkable Market Action In This Credit Suisse CEF

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.27K Followers

Summary

  • Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund is a high yield closed end fund.
  • CDS levels spiked massively for Credit Suisse on March 15, and the share price was pummeled.
  • CIK traded down more than -7%, while its HY CEF peers were down only -2%.
  • The article takes an in-depth look at the counterparty risk run by CIK and its correlation to Credit Suisse's fate.

Logo of Credit Suisse at Paradeplatz, Zurich

aprott

Thesis

March 15, 2023 was a day for the ages - the regional banking crisis continued in the U.S., while internationally, Credit Suisse (CS) came under assault. With its CDS levels spiking to the 2008 Great Financial

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

