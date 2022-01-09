Stronger Than Ever: Steel Rebounds To Start The Year

Mar. 17, 2023 3:51 PM ETSLX
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.21K Followers

Summary

  • An expected rise in infrastructure spending, increased demand overseas, and a recovery in automotive production all support the steel industry’s positive outlook.
  • Domestic plate prices should be supported by a healthy export market, given Ukraine supplied an estimated 30% of Europe's plate - a void that will need to be filled.
  • Automotive industry, one of the key end-markets for steel with each vehicle using almost a ton, is expected to support demand for the steel industry.

Rolled metal warehouse. Many packs of metal bars on the shelves

Nordroden

An expected rise in infrastructure spending, increased demand overseas, and a recovery in automotive production all support the steel industry's positive outlook.

The steel industry started the year with a bang. Prices for the commodity have rebounded from the low

FIBER US Commodity Steel Spot Price | 9/1/22 - 3/12/23

Bloomberg. FIBER (Foundation for International Business and Economic Research) US Commodity Steel Spot Price Index represents the average steel prices for No.1 heavy melt steel from Chicago, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.21K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.