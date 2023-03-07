BHK: 2 Years Of Declining NAV Spells Trouble For The Distribution

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Marketplace

Summary

  • Investors are in desperate need of additional income to maintain their standard of living in today's environment of high inflation.
  • BlackRock Core Bond Trust invests in a bond portfolio and applies leverage to boost the overall yield of the portfolio.
  • The bond market is likely to be under pressure for a while, so this closed-end fund may continue to have trouble providing capital gains.
  • The fund's assets have been declining for two years, which presents very serious concerns about its ability to sustain the distribution.
  • The fund is trading at a discount, but it is not large enough to compensate for the risks to the distribution.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Pink piggy banks on ascending stacks of paper currency

PM Images

It is without a doubt that one of the biggest challenges facing the average American recently has been the incredibly high inflation that has dominated the economy for the past eighteen months. Unfortunately, this inflation does not appear to be

US CPI YOY

Trading Economics

BHK Asset Allocation

CEF Connect

FEDFUNDS 1-Yr.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

AGG vs BHK 1-Yr.

Seeking Alpha

BHK Credit Quality Across Portfolio

BlackRock

BHK Asset Sector

BlackRock

BHK Dividend History

CEF Connect

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.53K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.