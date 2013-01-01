Transocean's Backlog Does Not Support Current Valuation

Mar. 17, 2023 4:17 PM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)21 Comments
Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
351 Followers

Summary

  • RIG has rallied almost 100% while WTI crude oil has continued a shallow decline, losing 10% since late September 2022.
  • Recently reported backlog additions do not reflect a turnaround, in my opinion; current backlog is similar to that reported since 2017.
  • Based on current backlog, I believe RIG is unlikely to report a profitable quarter this year.
  • I recommend investors sell RIG at its current price.

Yellow warning sign symbol or alert safety danger caution illustration icon security message and exclamation triangle information icon on attention traffic background with secure alarm. 3D render.

Lemon_tm

Background

This analysis is a follow-up to a previous analysis wherein the riskiest oilfield services investments were identified by screening for profitability followed by a multi-factor quality evaluation. In that analysis, Transocean (NYSE:RIG) rated very poorly with

RIG Performance

Seeking Alpha

slide

RIG Investor Presentation, 02/28/23

Transocean Backlog

Author, Transocean Data

plot

Author, Transocean & SA Data

Transocean Valuation

Author, SA Data

Transocean Valuation

Author, SA Data

Transocean Valuation

Author, SA Data

This article was written by

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
351 Followers
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in RIG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (21)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.