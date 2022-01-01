Climb Global Solutions: Lots Of Upside Potential Even With Conservative Assumptions

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
136 Followers

Summary

  • Strong Q4 and FY2022 results show a company that is growing strongly organically and strategically through M&As.
  • Margins have increased quite nicely over the last 5 years, making it a potentially good investment.
  • Strong balance sheet and financial metrics should demand a premium for the share price.
  • With conservative assumptions over the next 10 years built-in and a healthy margin of safety, the company is still a buy at these levels in my view.

cloud server , security, cloud server,Cloud Computing, Data Analyzing, Data Center, Internet of Things,cloud file,Cloud Storage,Software as a Service,Database,Downloading,Computer,Security,

Urupong

Investment Thesis

I believe strong FY2022 results showed Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) is very resilient to what is going on in the global markets. After analyzing the company's financials for the last 5 years, a pattern of growing margins and

Cash position of CLMB

Cash position (Own Calculations)

Current ratio of CLMB

Current ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA, ROE and ROIC of CLMB

ROA, ROE and ROIC (Own Calculations)

10-year DCF Valuation of CLMB

10-year DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
136 Followers
MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks and also some hedging through some sophisticated options plays from time to time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.