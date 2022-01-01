Urupong

Investment Thesis

I believe strong FY2022 results showed Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) is very resilient to what is going on in the global markets. After analyzing the company's financials for the last 5 years, a pattern of growing margins and very good cash flow generation emerges, and even after a 48% climb in the share price YTD, it is still a very attractive long-term hold that should award shareholders in the future in my view.

The Company and Recent Financial Results

"Climb Global Solutions is a global IT channel company providing both distribution and cloud technology solutions through its Climb Channel Solutions (distribution), Grey Matter (UK and Ireland reseller), and Cloud Know How (professional services) operating segments. Climb Global Solutions bridges the gap between emerging technology manufacturers and the end user that are left unserved by broad distributors. Their specialized focus and size uniquely position them to find disruptive technology vendors and partner with them early, enabling strong organic growth for years ahead."

The company had an exceptional year, with strong organic growth coupled with adding new vendors and acquisitions, the company has expanded its presence overseas and is ready to take advantage of growing opportunities in the EMEA region. Q4 performance saw double-digit growth in all aspects of the company. Full-year net sales were up 8%, gross profit up 18%, net income 36%, and Adjusted EBITDA up 36% also.

Growth Prospects and Outlook

The company is positioned well for future growth and if they can execute on continuing margin increases as we have seen in the last 5 years, especially EBITDA margins, which expanded by 330bps over the last 5 years, the company could be a hidden gem. The company is very open to strategic M&As and with the latest Spinnakar acquisition, it seems that the management knows which companies would be beneficial to their operations as Spinnakar already contributed around 7% of total net sales growth for the year. If the company continues to strategically acquire smaller players in the space, I think it can become much bigger in the next decade. The margins have been very tight over the years, and what attracted me to this company is its ability to generate good free cash flow and increase its profitability margins. If the company can increase these margins by even a little bit over the next decade, coupled with good cash flow generation, it seems like a very attractive company in the long run.

The Books and Important Metrics

The company still has a very healthy cash position, which decreased slightly because of the Spinnakar acquisition, which cost around $8m. The company has some debt on the books, however, it is very small and is easily covered by the cash on hand, so I don't see a problem there. Since the company is operating in an industry that is full of small players, much smaller compared to them, the company's cash position puts them at a great advantage to keep acquiring other firms that will synergize well with their current operations and expand their reach globally.

Cash position (Own Calculations)

Continuing on liquidity, the company has enough on its books to repay its short-term obligations, however, it does sit at that minimum that is just acceptable. I would like to see the company getting more towards the 1.5 to 2.0 range in the future, but I do like that the days payable outstanding is quite high and much higher than where it used to be 5 years ago. It appears that they can take their time before paying off their creditors, therefore.

Current ratio (Own Calculations)

The next metrics are the ones that intrigued me the most and made me look into this company in much more detail. I saw an uptrend in ROA, ROE, and ROIC which suggests the management is very capable of selecting high NPV projects that return more for less capital. If the company can continue this trajectory or even just level out here, the company may deserve a premium on its share price.

ROA, ROE and ROIC (Own Calculations)

Overall, I liked what I saw once I dug into the books in more detail, and if the management can continue to manage it this way, it could be a very good long-term investment with lots of growth still ahead.

Valuation

What I like about the company in the last 5 years is the way the margins have expanded, which played a big role in its success. My valuation will take into account margin expansion as the company becomes more efficient, and with further acquisitions in the future which will drive up revenues. As always, my valuations will be on the safer side, which will be much more conservative than what the management says about the future. I always try to be unbiased in my estimates to get to the most reasonable valuation a company can have over the long run.

For revenue growth in my base case, I assumed a slight revenue decline over the next 2 years because I wanted to include some global uncertainties in '23 and '24 that may affect the company's outlook, and so a reduction in revenues by 5% and 4% is reasonable. After those years, the company will see a healthy comeback based on my assumptions, and seeing that the company is still relatively small, I don't see a problem with revenues going up by 15% the following year and growing linearly down to 4% by 2032. The company managed 20% growth in revenues in 2020, so I think 15% is quite conservative still. Over the 10 years, the company's growth is 7% on average.

For the even more conservative case, the uncertainties in '23 and '24 are slightly higher and so the declines in revenue are 2% higher for both years for the 10 years the average growth is 5%, and for the optimistic case, it is 9%.

For margins, I assumed the company will become more efficient in the future, but not at the rate we have seen in the last 5 years. The company saw a 292bps increase in margins in 5 years, which is quite admirable for a company with such tight margins. For my base case, I modeled a 275bps margin expansion over 10 years, which is half the rate the company saw previously, just to be more conservative. For the first two years, the margins will decrease by 1% to reflect uncertainties in the global economy, and then linearly increase margins by 275bps by 2032.

Operating margins have been around 10%-11%, so I decided to keep them stable throughout the model as these margins are relatively small. Given that the company's very small, I will also put a larger margin of safety on the intrinsic value. Here I went with 35%. I usually apply 25% to most companies, however, I feel 35% is justified. With all parameters in place, the implied intrinsic value of the company with a 35% MoS is $74.70 which means it has a 55% upside from current valuations.

10-year DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

The Takeaway

The company seems like a great long-term investment if the management can keep increasing the margins further and become more efficient. Even with the beaten-down estimates above, the company is still a buy at these levels, with plenty of room to grow and reward its shareholders in the long run. Is it a good time to buy now in this current macroeconomic environment? That depends on how risky you feel. There is a lot of volatility in the markets right now, which tends to bring up or down many stocks in the short run. I would wait a month or two to see if the global economy unravels further, but I wouldn't be opposed to opening a small position in the company to capture any potential volatility, whether that is to the upside or downside. If you open now and the stock moves up, great, if the stock moves down, you only opened a small position and will be able to average down into a company that is already trading at a discount, which could be a win-win.

Future small acquisitions like Spinnakar which provided quite a nice boost to their operations should be very beneficial for the company, and they have more than enough cash on hand to fund any of these acquisitions whenever they decide to go forward. I am excited to see where the company will go in the future, and I believe the growth potential is huge.