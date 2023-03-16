Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 17, 2023 4:08 PM ETLiminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.39K Followers

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Shrinal Inamdar - IR

Bruce Pritchard - CEO

Nicole Rusaw - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Antonia Borovina - Bloom Burton

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Liminal BioSciences, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Results [Foreign Language] Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Shrinal Inamdar. Please go ahead.

Shrinal Inamdar

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I’m the Associate Director of Investor Relations and Communications at Liminal, and I’d like to welcome you to our fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, results conference call.

This recorded webcast will be accessible from the Investor Resources page on the Liminal BioSciences website and will be available for replay later today. For those of you dialing in, you can find a copy of our presentation slides on the webcast section of the website or via the conference call portal.

Moving on to Slide 2. I’d like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements today during the webcast, including remarks or current expectations concerning future developments of the pipeline, the properties of our product candidates and the timing of initiation or nature of preclinical and clinical trials and potential therapeutic areas, all potential of our programs to address significant unmet medical needs, our regulatory plans, financing plans, our company, our financial position, including our expected cash runway, our ability to actively seek and closing opportunities to monetize noncore assets or to continue or comply with Nasdaq listing rules and possible changes in the industry and competitive environment.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.