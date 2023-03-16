KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 16, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roger Kuebel - CFO

Brent Bruun - CEO

Bob Balog - COO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Quilty - Quilty Analytics

Ryan Koontz - Needham

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Quarter Four Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Caroline, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over the call to your host, Mr. Roger Kuebel, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Roger Kuebel

Thank you, Caroline. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for KVH Industries' fourth quarter results, which are included in the earnings release we published this morning. Joining me on the call are the company's Chief Executive Officer, Brent Bruun; and Chief Operating Officer, Bob Balog.

Before we dive in, a couple of quick announcements. First, if you would like a copy of the earnings release, it is available on our website and from our Investor Relations team. If you would like to listen to a recording of today's call, it will be available on our website. If you are listening via the web, feel free to submit questions to ir@kvh.com.

Further, this conference call will contain certain forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. We will also discuss adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. You'll find a definition of this measure in our press release as well as a reconciliation to comparable GAAP numbers. We encourage you to review the cautionary statements made in our SEC filings, specifically those under the heading Risk Factors in our third quarter Form 10-Q filed on December

