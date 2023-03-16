RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 16, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Miller - CFO

Brad Vizi - Executive Chairman

Alex Rygiel - B. Riley Securities

Conference Call Participants

William Sutherland - The Benchmark Company

Kevin Miller

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. This is Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies. I am joined today by Brad Vizi, RCM's Executive Chairman.

Our presentation in this call will contain forward-looking statements. The information contained in the forward-looking statements is based on our beliefs, estimates and assumptions and information currently available to us, and these matters may materially change in the future. Many of these beliefs, estimates and assumptions are subject to rapid changes.

For more information on our forward-looking statements and the risks, uncertainties and other factors to which they are subject, please see the periodic reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K that we file with the SEC as well as our press releases that we issue from time to time.

I will now turn the call over to Brad Vizi, Executive Chairman, to provide an overview of RCM's operating performance during the fourth quarter.

Brad Vizi

Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, everyone.

RCM closed 2022 on a high note despite an increased drumbeat of adverse economic prognostications over the last 12 months. Also of note, Q4 was our second consecutive quarter lapping a year-over-year pandemic-related comparable period. Our society and labor markets transition to a more normalized labor environment.

Again, growth and value creation remain a testament to the strength of RCM's client-first platform, secular-end markets and devoted-employee base.

I will now reflect on progress made within each of our businesses. In 2022, significant progress was made by RCM's Health Care division in building school health care staffing. As policymakers and educators recognized

