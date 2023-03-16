Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 17, 2023 4:52 PM ETImpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.39K Followers

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 16, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joe Joffrion - General Counsel

George Mangiaracina - Chairman and CEO

Jon Gloeckner - Principal Accounting Officer

Justin Moisio - Chief Administrative Officer

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Impac Mortgage Holdings Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Joe Joffrion, General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Joe Joffrion

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Impac Mortgage Holdings Year-End 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

During this call, we will make projections or other forward-looking statements in regards to but not limited to GAAP and taxable earnings, cash flows, interest rate and market risk exposure, mortgage production and general market conditions.

I would like to refer you to the business risk factors in our most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs filed under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. This presentation, including any outlook and guidance, is effective as of the date given, and we expressly disclaim any duty to update the information herein.

I would like to get started by introducing George Mangiaracina, Chairman and CEO of Impac Mortgage Holdings. George?

George Mangiaracina

Thank you, Joe. With me this afternoon are Jon Gloeckner, our Principal Accounting Officer; and Justin Moisio, our Chief Administrative Officer.

On March 8 of last week, the company had issued a business update discussing it, how it has proactively adjusted its strategy to navigate market and industry conditions, including a

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.