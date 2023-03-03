March's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With 5.73%+ Yields

Mar. 17, 2023 5:54 PM ETIIPR, APAM, HCSG, MED, WU, ENB, ENB:CA, TRP, TRP:CA, PINE, JHG1 Comment
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Marketplace

Summary

  • After a strong start to the year, February pulled us back down to reality.
  • Asset prices have again dropped due to expectations of higher interest rates for longer.
  • That being said, we look at names every month that could provide some places to start looking for investment opportunities.
  • This month there are no new names, but we can take a fresh look at the latest data from these companies.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Builder Opportunities. Learn More »

Financial and business background for Stacking of money coins. Savings and Accounts, Finance Banking Business Concept Ideas, Investments, Funds, Bonds, Dividends and Interest.

Mongkol Onnuan

Written by Nick Ackerman. A version of this article was published to members of Cash Builder Opportunities on March 3rd, 2023. With particularly volatile markets, always check the latest investing data before making any decisions.

Dividend growth stocks

Chart
Data by YCharts

Top 25 Results For Screening

Top 25 Results For Screening (Seeking Alpha)

HSGC Dividend Safety Grade Prior To Cut

HSGC Dividend Safety Grade Prior To Cut (Seeking Alpha)

WU Dividend History

WU Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Chart

Ycharts

WU EPS Outlook Estimates

WU EPS Outlook Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

WU Fair Value Estimate

WU Fair Value Estimate (Portfolio Insight)

ENB Dividend History USD

ENB Dividend History USD (Seeking Alpha)

Chart

Ycharts

ENB Dividend History

ENB Dividend History (Enbridge)

TRP Dividend History USD

TRP Dividend History USD (Seeking Alpha)

TRP Dividend History

TRP Dividend History (TC Energy Corp)

Chart

Ycharts

PINE Dividend History

PINE Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

JHG Dividend History

JHG Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

JHG Fair Value Estimate

JHG Fair Value Estimate (Portfolio Insight)

Interested in more income ideas?

Check out Cash Builder Opportunities where we provide ideas about high-quality and reliable dividend growth ideas. These investments are designed to build growing income for investors. A special focus on investments that are leaders within their industry to provide stability and long-term wealth creation. Along with this, the service provides ideas for writing options to build investor's income even further.

Join us today to have access to our portfolio, watchlist and live chat. Members get the first look at all publications and even exclusive articles not posted elsewhere.

This article was written by

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
2.86K Followers
Ideas designed to provide growing and building income for investors

Cash Builder Opportunities provides high-quality and reliable dividend growth ideas to build growing income for investors. A special focus on investments that are leaders within their industry to provide stability and long-term wealth creation. Along with this, the service provides ideas for writing options to build investor's income even further.

-----

Who are we?

Nick Ackerman is the lead author for Cash Builder Opportunities. Nick is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 12 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. His specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long-term financial goals.


Stanford Chemist is a scientific researcher by training who has taken up a strong and passionate interest in investing. His members appreciate the analytical and agenda-free insight and analysis that he brings to investments. He has developed his own metrics and tools for understanding closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds and how to profit from them and will seek to apply the same logical principles to Cash Builder Opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IIPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.