African Rainbow Minerals: Maintaining Our Outlook

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • African Rainbow Minerals Limited's near 30% year-to-date drawdown has presented a value gap.
  • Inflection points are present as platinum group metals expansion and recovering iron ore prices are yet to be priced by stock market participants.
  • Risks such as lower coal prices, a higher cost base, and a potential national shutdown in South Africa must be considered.
  • However, factors, namely African Rainbow Minerals' potential operational pivot and its security's undervalued status, coupled with a dividend yield of above 15%, present us with optimism.
  • We assign a strong buy rating to African Rainbow Minerals Limited with an indefinite horizon.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Large Yellow Dump Trucks transporting Platinum ore for processing

choochart choochaikupt/iStock via Getty Images

This report is a revision of our previous article about African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCPK:AFBOF), with the view of reiterating our strong buy rating. As explained throughout the text, various inflection points exist that may result in

VBN

AFBOF Historical Price (Seeking Alpha)

VBN

Absolute EBITDA contribution By Commodity (African Rainbow Minerals)

VBN

South African Coal Prices - Mixed Basket (World Bank)

VBN

EBITDA by Commodity (African Rainbow Minerals)

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.75K Followers
Cyclical Investing Made Easy

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis, Fundamental, Valuation, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Our work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.